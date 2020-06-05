Heflin Signs Letter Of Intent

Iowa officially added graduate transfer defensive lineman Jack Heflin on Friday.

Heflin, who has one year of eligibility remaining, played at Northern Illinois.

Heflin was and honorable-mention All-American from Pro Football Focus in 2019 after ranking second in the Mid-American Conference and tying for 16th nationally with three forced fumbles.

Heflin was the Huskies' defensive player of the year, as selected by the coaching staff.

As a junior, Heflin led the Huskies in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (3). He recorded a season-high six tackles in a game at Toledo to earn MAC West Defensive Player of the Week honors. Heflin earned third-team all-MAC honors as a sophomore in 2018, ranking third on the team in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss. Heflin started every game as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

In high school, Heflin earned all-state recognition from the IHSFCA as a senior at Erie-Prophetstown High School. He had 249 tackles and eight forced fumbles in high school.

Heflin joins offensive lineman Coy Cronk as a graduate transfer. Cronk, a native of Lafayette, Indiana, joined the Hawkeyes during the spring semester after previously playing at Indiana.

Cronk was a team captain in 2019 and was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List. Cronk suffered a season-ending injury against Connecticut and missed the remainder of season after starting the first four games at left tackle.

Cronk started at left tackle in 11 games in 2018. He was named Indiana’s offensive player of the week versus Virginia.

Cronk started all 12 games at left tackle in 2017. He was named a 247Sports True Freshman All-American and was named. As a freshman Cronk started all 13 games at left tackle, an Indiana true freshman record for an offensive lineman.