HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Heflin Transfers To Iowa

Former Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin (98) announced on Thursday he would be transferring to Iowa. (Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com for USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa received some defensive line help on Thursday, when defensive tackle Jack Heflin announced he would join the Hawkeyes as a graduate transfer.

Heflin played three seasons at Northern Illinois, redshirting as a freshman. The 6-foot-4, 319-pound lineman is from Prophetstown, Ill., and played at Erie-Prophetstown High School.

Heflin had 72 tackles over three seasons with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-MAC selection last season and a third-team selection in 2018.

Heflin had 8 1/2 tackles for loss last season and three sacks, leading the Huskies in both statistical categories.

He played 38 games in three seasons, with 17 1/2 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Heflin also had three forced fumbles last season.

Heflin was rated as a 2-star recruit by Rivals.com out of high school, but started every game as a redshirt freshman. 

Iowa lost senior defensive tackles Brady Reiff and Cedrick Lattimore off last season's 10-3 team. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa's Miller Enters Transfer Portal

Offensive lineman retired from football due to injuries, but is now transferring from the program to play elsewhere.

Adam Hensley

NCAA Votes To Lift Ban On On-Campus Activities

Voluntary workouts for football and men's and women's basketball can start on June 1.

John Bohnenkamp

by

billso

Iowa Volleyball Program Receives NCAA Penalties

Program put on one-year probation, must vacate wins in 2017 and 2018 after former coach paid player $2,000.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Cornerback Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Sophomore played in 11 games last season.

John Bohnenkamp

Coaching Breakdown: David Davidkov

Here's how New Trier head coach Brian Doll breaks down different aspects of Hawkeye commitment's game.

Adam Hensley

Hawkeyes Land 2021 Long Snapper Elkin

Iowa gains a walk-on commitment.

Adam Hensley

Tuesday's Clicks: The Importance Of A Garza Return

Iowa center's NBA Draft decision is ranked as most important.

John Bohnenkamp

Pittman Becomes Iowa's 15th Commitment

Defensive lineman from Illinois chooses Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Not Just A Receiver: Inside Brody Brecht's Baseball Game

The 2021 Iowa football commit will also be a walk-on for the Hawkeyes' baseball team.

Adam Hensley

Three Iowa Golfers Honored On All-Big Ten List

Schaake is unanimous first-team choice.

John Bohnenkamp