Heflin Transfers To Iowa

Iowa received some defensive line help on Thursday, when defensive tackle Jack Heflin announced he would join the Hawkeyes as a graduate transfer.

Heflin played three seasons at Northern Illinois, redshirting as a freshman. The 6-foot-4, 319-pound lineman is from Prophetstown, Ill., and played at Erie-Prophetstown High School.

Heflin had 72 tackles over three seasons with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-MAC selection last season and a third-team selection in 2018.

Heflin had 8 1/2 tackles for loss last season and three sacks, leading the Huskies in both statistical categories.

He played 38 games in three seasons, with 17 1/2 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Heflin also had three forced fumbles last season.

Heflin was rated as a 2-star recruit by Rivals.com out of high school, but started every game as a redshirt freshman.

Iowa lost senior defensive tackles Brady Reiff and Cedrick Lattimore off last season's 10-3 team.