How to Watch Iowa Football vs Iowa State, Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Week 1 was a chance to fine-tune things. Week 2 is a chance to take back the Cy-Hawk.



The Iowa Hawkeyes welcome the Iowa State Cyclones to Kinnick Stadium in Week 2 for another round of the Cy-Hawk rivalry, which is going to have Iowa City buzzing with electricity from sunrise to well past sunset.



With kickoff looming and the Cy-Hawk showdown just hours from getting underway, here is all of the info you need to know for Iowa versus Iowa State in Week 2 of the 2026 college football season.

How to watch Iowa vs Iowa State

Iowa and Iowa State will get underway at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 12, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Iowa is looking to put an end to a two-game skid to the Cyclones, which has seen the last two losses come on late field goals.



As seems to be tradition for Iowa home games, it will be another sold-out crowd inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday evening.

Iowa vs Iowa State Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT



Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



TV Channel: NBC



Broadcast Team: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)



Streaming: Peacock



Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/SiriusXM Channel 85



Hawkeye Radio Network Team: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

Iowa vs Iowa State betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -14 (-105), Iowa State +14 (-115)



Money Line: Iowa -600, Iowa State +440



Total: 41.5 total points



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

This year's Cy-Hawk feels a lot more important to Iowa than previous ones. Iowa State is coming into Kinnick Stadium with nothing to lose, which can be a very scary thing. The Cyclones are a completely new roster and could pull out all the stops, from trick plays to going for it on fourth downs.



Iowa has to stay level-headed, which is fortunately one of its strengths under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes have the advantage in the trenches over Iowa State, which is where this game needs to be played. On offense, Iowa needs to run the ball well early to keep pressure off both quarterbacks, Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown.



On defense, the name of the game will be containing Jaylen Raynor. Make him lead long drives over and over again without mistakes. Not many quarterbacks have had success doing that against Phil Parker and his defense over the years.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.