Iowa Football Rewarded in Top 25 Polls, But Did the Hawkeyes Climb High Enough?

It was likely that the Iowa Hawkeyes would see a bump in the top 25 polls following their incredibly strong outing in Week 1. This has been confirmed this week, while other metrics doubted the Hawkeyes.



It wasn't so much the fact that Iowa won 40-0 over Northern Illinois; rather, it was how Iowa did it. Iowa scored on its first three possessions and called the dogs off in the second half, rather than pouring it on.



With the Cy-Hawk coming up this Saturday, the ranked Hawkeyes have everything on the line versus Iowa State. A slip-up here could be detrimental, but another strong showing, this time against a Power Four opponent, could catapult Iowa in the polls again.

Where are the Iowa Hawkeyes ranked?

Iowa handled its business last weekend and has been treated as such. After starting the year ranked No. 22, Iowa sees the slightest bump in the AP Top 25 Poll and the Coaches Poll this week.



Both polls have given the Iowa Hawkeyes a one-spot bump up to No. 21 this week. It's a small bump, but a bump nonetheless, that shows some consideration was given to Iowa for how good things looked against Northern Illinois.

Should Iowa be ranked higher? Lower?

To be as transparent as possible, this is the exact spot I predicted the Hawkeyes would end up ranked. Following the Week 1 happenings, I predicted Iowa to jump to No. 21 in the polls, largely due to leapfrogging the Michigan Wolverines.



Both came to fruition, as Iowa is No. 21 in both polls, while Michigan fell completely out of the AP Top 25 and is holding on for dear life in the Coaches Poll at No. 24.

This is a fair and just ranking spot for the Hawkeyes. They did what they were supposed to do against an inferior opponent, and looked good enough doing so to earn a little bit of a reward.



Picking up a win against Iowa State this week and earning a ranking in the teens suddenly comes very much into play, with more movement sure to happen to the teams ranked in the vicinity ahead of the Hawkeyes.

Iowa gets the chance to prove itself again this weekend when the Iowa State Cyclones come to town for the 2026 rendition of the Cy-Hawk game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, and will air on NBC.