Ian Moore Lands Iowa Football Offer

Ian Moore seeks stability in searching for a college program. It's a characteristic that stands out for Iowa Football.

The Hawkeyes offered the Class of 2024 New Palestine (IN) High offensive lineman a scholarship on Saturday. He unofficially visited campus a day after stopping at Iowa State.

"They have a great tradition, and they’ve had two head coaches in about 50 years, so it shows they’re committed. I like that," Moore told HN.

"Iowa has been recruiting me since during the season last year. The offer was a tremendous surprise."

Moore (6-6, 290) impressed the Hawkeyes on and off the field.

"They saw how I was as a person and said they liked that a lot. They said they liked my size and how I played. However, they also said I needed work but as long as I was determined they could mold me into that type of player," he said.

Moore has connected with Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett.

"I love coach Barnett. I think he’s a wonderful coach and an even better person," Moore said.

He likes what he sees in watching Hawkeyes' O-Line system.

"Their scheme is a lot like the scheme we run at my high school. I think I’d fit in great," he said.

Toledo kicked off Moore's impressive run of scholarship offers this year. The sophomore has added opportunities from West Virginia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Louisville, Indiana, Michigan State, Boston College and Iowa State.

Moore has visited Cincinnati, Tennessee, Michigan, Louisville, Michigan State and Purdue.

Moore is researching all of his options. He hopes to see the Hawkeyes in person again.

"I want to learn more about their players and get to know them," he said.

Moore plans on studying Kinesiology in college.

"I want to go on a Physical Therapeutics track," he said.

You can watch Moore's sophomore highlights HERE.