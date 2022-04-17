Skip to main content
Ian Moore Lands Iowa Football Offer

Ian Moore Lands Iowa Football Offer

'24 Indiana Offensive Lineman High on Hawkeye History
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

'24 New Palestine (IN) High OL Ian Moore

'24 Indiana Offensive Lineman High on Hawkeye History

Ian Moore seeks stability in searching for a college program. It's a characteristic that stands out for Iowa Football. 

The Hawkeyes offered the Class of 2024 New Palestine (IN) High offensive lineman a scholarship on Saturday. He unofficially visited campus a day after stopping at Iowa State. 

"They have a great tradition, and they’ve had two head coaches in about 50 years, so it shows they’re committed. I like that," Moore told HN.

"Iowa has been recruiting me since during the season last year. The offer was a tremendous surprise."

Moore (6-6, 290) impressed the Hawkeyes on and off the field. 

"They saw how I was as a person and said they liked that a lot. They said they liked my size and how I played. However, they also said I needed work but as long as I was determined they could mold me into that type of player," he said. 

Moore has connected with Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett. 

"I love coach Barnett. I think he’s a wonderful coach and an even better person," Moore said.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He likes what he sees in watching Hawkeyes' O-Line system. 

"Their scheme is a lot like the scheme we run at my high school. I think I’d fit in great," he said. 

Toledo kicked off Moore's impressive run of scholarship offers this year. The sophomore has added opportunities from West Virginia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Louisville, Indiana, Michigan State, Boston College and Iowa State. 

Moore has visited Cincinnati, Tennessee, Michigan, Louisville, Michigan State and Purdue.  

Moore is researching all of his options. He hopes to see the Hawkeyes in person again. 

"I want to learn more about their players and get to know them," he said. 

Moore plans on studying Kinesiology in college. 

"I want to go on a Physical Therapeutics track," he said. 

You can watch Moore's sophomore highlights HERE

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Trevor Buhr
Football

Trevor Buhr Sees Iowa Football for 1st Time

By Rob HoweApr 15, 2022
Michael Garner
Football

Michael Garner Checks Out Iowa Football Spring Practice

By Rob HoweApr 15, 2022
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

Brown: Iowa Basketball Enjoying Generational Talents

By Rick BrownApr 15, 2022
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Kris Murray Testing NBA Draft Process

By Iowa Sports InformationApr 14, 2022
Leshon Williams
Football

Leshon Williams Progressing at Complete Back

By John BohnenkampApr 14, 2022
levar-woods
Football

HN TV: Iowa Football Assistants 4-13-22

By Iowa Sports InformationApr 14, 2022
Adam Shovlin
Football

Adam Shovlin Recaps Recent Iowa Visit

By Rob HoweApr 13, 2022
Michael Kilbane
Football

Michael Kilbane Reacts to Iowa Football Offer

By Rob HoweApr 13, 2022