    • November 30, 2021
    Riley Moss, Charlie Jones Highlight Hawkeyes' All-B1G Day 1 Honorees
    Riley Moss, Charlie Jones, Jack Koerner, Noah Shannon, Jack Campbell, Caleb Shudak, Matt Hankins, Zach VanValkenburg, Dane Belton, Seth Benson

    Riley Moss, Charlie Jones Highlight Hawkeyes' All-B1G Day 1 Honorees

    Iowa Seniors Named Top Players at Their Respective Positions
    Iowa cornerback Riley Moss asks for crowd noise during a game against Penn State on Oct. 9, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

    Iowa Seniors Named Top Players at Their Respective Positions

    IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Football senior defensive back Riley Moss has been named the Big Ten Conference Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and senior wide receiver Charlie Jones has been named the Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Big Ten Conference.

    Big Ten Conference offensive honors will be announced Wednesday. Moss becomes the fifth Hawkeye to win Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, and the first since Amani Hooker in 2019.

    The Ankeny, Iowa, native ranks 11th in the country and third in the Big Ten with four interceptions. Moss had two interceptions returns for touchdowns in Iowa’s opening win over Indiana.

    Jones becomes the second Hawkeye to win Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. Ihmir Smith-Marsette won the award in 2018.

    Jones leads the conference and ranks second in the NCAA in total kick return yards (605). Jones also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Iowa’s win over Illinois on Nov. 20.

    Eleven Hawkeyes earned defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honors. Moss, Jones and junior defensive back Dane Belton garnered first-team All-Big Ten recognition by the coaches and media. 

    Senior defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg, senior defensive back Matt Hankins were second-team all-conference selections. Senior kicker Caleb Shudak was a first team honoree by the media and a second team selection by the coaches. Senior linebacker Jack Campbell earned first-team All-Big Ten laurels by the media and third-team all-league by the coaches.

    Four Hawkeyes received honorable mention selections. They include senior defensive back Jack Koerner, junior defensive lineman Noah Shannon, sophomore punter Tory Taylor, and junior linebacker Seth Benson.

    Iowa’s seven All-Big Ten defensive honorees helped lead a defense that ranked third in the conference in total defense (315.8) and rushing defense (105.8), fourth in scoring defense (17.3), and sixth in passing defense (210.0). Iowa is tops in the nation in interceptions (22).

    Belton ties for the national lead in interceptions (5), including two in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Nov. 6. He has 41 tackles this season, including four tackles for loss. 

    VanValkenburg has started all 12 games at defensive end. He has totaled 24 solo tackles and 24 assists, with 14 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

    Hankins has three interceptions, two coming in Iowa’s win against Minnesota on Nov. 13. He has totaled 44 tackles and five pass break-ups.

    Campbell leads Iowa and ranks second in the Big Ten with 124 tackles, including 74 solo tackles and 84 assists. He also has six pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles, one caused fumble and five tackles for loss. He returned an interception for a touchdown in Iowa’s win over the Fighting Illini.

    Koerner has two interceptions and two pass breakups for the Hawkeyes. He has notched 76 tackles, including three solo tackles for loss.

    Shannon has 39 tackles, three quarterback hurries, and a sack for the Hawkeyes. Shannon had a career-high six tackles versus Purdue.

    Benson ranks second on the team in both tackles (89) and quarterback hurries (6). He had his first career interception against ninth-ranked Iowa State on Sept. 11.

    The Hawkeyes earned All-Big Ten honors in all three phases of special teams. Shudak has gone 22-of-25 on field goal attempts this season, with a long of 51 yards. He is 4-of-6 on attempts of 50-plus.

    Taylor has punted 69 times, with a long of 69 yards, and ranks 16th in the NCAA in average (45.8).

    Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Riley Moss

    Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Charlie Jones

    All-Big Ten – Coaches
    DB Dane Belton – First Team
    DB Riley Moss – First Team
    RS Charlie Jones – First Team
    DL Zach VanValkenburg – Second Team
    DB Matt Hankins – Second Team
    PK Caleb Shudak – Second Team
    LB Jack Campbell – Third Team
    LB Seth Benson – Honorable Mention
    DL Noah Shannon – Honorable Mention
    DB Jack Koerner – Honorable Mention
    P Tory Taylor – Honorable Mention

    All-Big Ten – Media
    DB Dane Belton – First Team
    DB Riley Moss – First Team
    LB Jack Campbell – First Team
    PK Caleb Shudak – First Team
    RS Charlie Jones – First Team
    DL Zach VanValkenburg – Second Team
    DB Matt Hankins – Second Team
    LB Seth Benson – Honorable Mention
    DL Noah Shannon – Honorable Mention
    DB Jack Koerner – Honorable Mention
    P Tory Taylor – Honorable Mention

