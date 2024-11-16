Iowa Coach Brutally Describes Hawkeyes' Passing Game
The Iowa Hawkeyes are not known as an offensive team, but this season, they have made great stride in one particular area offensively: the rushing attack.
Thanks to breakout star Kaleb Johnson, Iowa is averaging 208.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and 19th in the country overall.
However, there is more to an offense than just running the football. You need to be able to throw the ball, as well, and that is where the Hawkeyes suffer.
Iowa ranks second-to-last in the conference in passing offense, logging a meager 138.9 passing yards per game. Only the Michigan Wolverines are worse.
Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Tim Lester didn't hold back on the state of his unit's aerial attack when asked about it this week.
“I would like to use the word terrible,” Lester said, via Blake Hornstein of Our Quad Cities. “Because we have a long way to go. We have to get to the point where we need to throw the ball to win.”
Iowa has used three different starting quarterbacks this season. It began the year with Cade McNamara under center, who was benched in favor of Brendan Sullivan. Sullivan was then injured during the Hawkeyes' loss to UCLA last Friday, pushing Jackson Stratton into action.
Quarterback is obviously a major issue for Iowa, but perhaps the team's newly found ground game will help elevate the Hawkeyes' offense as a whole moving forward.
“I’m encouraged about where we’re going, but we’re nowhere near where we need to be,” added Lester.
Iowa is 6-4 on the season and has a bye this weekend.