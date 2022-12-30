Iowa Coaches Confident in Joe Labas

NASHVILLE, Ky. — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has an idea on how to get Joe Labas ready for his first start at quarterback in Saturday’s Music City Bowl, although it might be a little extreme.

“Maybe we'll have (linebacker Jack) Campbell hit him in the locker room a couple times, loosen him up a little bit there,” Ferentz joked. “In the head a little bit, too, so he's not thinking too much.”

It will be a little nerve-wracking for Labas in the game against Kentucky. He has not thrown a pass in a college game, and other than his preparation work with the No. 1 offense in the last few weeks, most of his practice work has been on the scout team, working as the opposing team’s quarterback.

But Labas has a working knowledge of Iowa’s offense, and that’s something, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said.

“Joe has been around for several years,” he said. “He's been in the offense. He's worked through spring ball and training camp. This year he's traveled with us, been up there with the first and second group, gotten reps at times. There's a knowledge space that you're not starting from scratch. That makes it a little easier.”

There is an advantage, too, that with no game experience, there’s no game film on Labas. That has forced Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White to look at high school video.

“You can absolutely see why Iowa was excited to have him come in and how he fits that system,” White said. “As far as how we plan to attack, we'll sort of see come tomorrow. I don't know if we're fully... It's going to be something based on how they're using him, as well.”

White said it will be important for the Wildcats to be able to adjust.

“The one thing that you do know when you face a really talented Iowa team is you can pull up their film over the last 10 years, and the core is their core,” White said. “It's going to start up front.

“They have plenty of talent surrounding them. The tight ends, we just talked about the running backs. The offensive line is always well-coached and creates movement. They'll put him in situations to be successful. Like any situation for a young player, this is their opportunity. So we're expecting the best out of him. We might have to adjust a little bit in flight during the game depending on whatever style we see.”

Brian Ferentz said Iowa’s playbook hasn’t expanded, given Labas’ mobility. But it also hasn’t been limited because of his inexperience.

“We're never walking into a game with 150 calls on the sheet, right?” Ferentz said. “You're trying to walk into the game, it's like any other week — what's going to work, what is going to be good, how many ways can you dress that up and run it while incorporating the strengths of who is on the field that week, be it the quarterback or anyone else.”

Kirk Ferentz said Labas has been “great” in his preparation.

“Fortunately we had an extended period here,” Ferentz said. “I think the last two weeks Joe has really done a lot of good things. Seems like he's more comfortable.”