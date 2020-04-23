HawkeyeMaven
Class of 2021: Stephens, Lewellyn Commit To Iowa

Adam Hensley

Two days, two solid recruiting gets for Iowa football.

Urbandale tight end/defensive end Max Llewellyn and Blue Springs (Mo). offensive tackle Beau Stephens announced their commitments to the Hawkeye program Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Both are three-star prospects in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

Stephens is the latest future Hawkeye to announce his decision. He’s a physical, highly-sought lineman who had his pick of some of the country’s quality programs. Stephens held offers from LSU. Michigan, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M among others, according to 247 Sports. The site lists him as the 37th-best tackle in the country for his class.

Stephens noted Iowa's long history of dominant offensive lineman was a major selling point. His relationship with offensive line coach Tim Polasek was another, too, as the pair watched plenty of film together.

“I get fired up every time we get to talk football,” Stephens told HawkeyeNation.

Before Stephens’ commitment, Llewellyn announced his decision to join the Hawkeye football program. While most schools eyed him as a tight end, Iowa fell in love with him on the defensive side of the ball.

He had offers from Big Ten foes Penn State, Michigan State, and Nebraska, as well as Iowa State and Northern Iowa, per 247 Sports.

Llewellyn told 247Sports defensive line coach Jay Niemann played a crucial role in his commitment, citing the coaching staff’s transparency and attention to detail.

Llewellyn led Urbandale with 11 tackles for a loss and four sacks last season.

Iowa's 2021 class ranks eighth nationally and third in the Big Ten, per 247 Sports. With the additions of Llewellyn and Stephens, the Hawkeyes have 11 commitments. Four-star commits Connor Colby, Justice Sullivan, and Cooper DeJean headline the class.

