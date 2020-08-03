Iowa Reports Five More Positive COVID-19 Tests Within Athletic Department

Iowa's athletic department reported five positive COVID-19 tests out of 70 tests taken last week.

The testing period ran from July 27 to August 2.

As part of the return-to-campus protocol, testing began May 29 and includes athletes, coaches and staff. A total of 32 positive tests and 571 negative tests (5.3 percent) have been received.

The university does not release a breakdown of positive tests between athletes, coaches and staff.

Iowa paused its men's basketball workouts last Tuesday after it was announced two players had tested positive. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said on Sunday that three players have now tested positive.

Asked if he expected a college basketball season this year, McCaffery said his current focus is on the players who tested positive.

“So, we’re supporting them and recognizing that while (the decision about playing a season) is the most important thing, seemingly — really, the most important thing this morning was making sure our three guys are doing OK (and) everyone else is doing OK," McCaffery said during Sunday's video conference where center Luka Garza announced he would be returning for his senior season.

Following a positive test result, the protocol, established by the athletic department and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Iowa is scheduled to begin preseason football workouts on Friday. The Big Ten is expected to announced medical protocols and procedures this week, and could delay the start of fall camp.