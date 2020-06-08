HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Iowa's Culture Is Questioned After Allegations Of Racial Disparities

John Bohnenkamp

The allegations of racial disparities within Iowa's football program, made by former players over the weekend, have caused some to question the culture within the Hawkeyes.

Most of the allegations were about strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, with several black players saying Doyle made racist comments to them, charges that Doyle denies.

"This is what it really is, when you talk about culture," Mike Golic Jr., said on ESPN Radio's Golic and Wingo show on Monday morning. "You determine a line, and you set a culture, with what you as a leader, with that person that has a ton of power repeatedly does, creates a space where that's tolerable. When it makes that amount of people uncomfortable, when people think they have to walk on eggshells, in that space, that's where the difficulty becomes. That's where culture comes into play in a term that's negative.

"So, because college athletics gives the coaches and the establishment so much power, and at a place like Iowa, where that regime has been there so long, it affects it even more so, and all creates that culture where one person, what Chris Doyle as one person, might think is 'joking,' is like running on dated software. What he deems as something harmless has set a culture that has been harmful to other people. And that's what's at stake here."

An independent review of the claims will be conducted, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement on Saturday night.

Asked on Sunday whether there is a "stain" on the program, Ferentz said, "I think the key thing right now is let the process work. Let's let the process work itself out."

Ferentz said he had thought the culture of the program had been healthy "based on the results."

"That being said, every program, every year, it's a new challenge and there's always things to learn," he said. "I will share this with you — the last 48 hours, I've learned of things that needed more attention.

"However you want to break it down, I'm the one who's responsible. I'm the one who's got accountability. We all have ownership, but I'm the one who's accountable."

Ferentz said he was in the process of doing his own investigation.

"I don't feel like my picture is complete. I'm not ready pass judgment on anybody or anything. And I think that's certainly what the committee will do on a different level, different plane. My first and foremost concern (is) my obligation and my responsibility of doing it thoroughly."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa Reports One Positive COVID-19 Test

A total of 237 athletes, coaches and staff were tested as athletic facilities reopen.

John Bohnenkamp

Current Hawkeyes Open Up On Social Media

With Twitter ban lifted, football players speak out on the first day of voluntary workouts.

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz Knows He Has To Be Proactive

But Iowa coach isn't concerned about job status.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Ferentz: 'I’m The One That’s Accountable'

Iowa football coach reaches out to former players after allegations of racial disparities within his program.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Doyle Denies Making Racist Comments

Iowa strength and conditioning coach denies biased behavior.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Advocacy Committee Of Former Iowa Players Will Be Formed

Ferentz said group will help with the culture of the Hawkeyes' football program.

John Bohnenkamp

Felicia Goodson Starts 'Minority Athlete Coalition'

Mother of Iowa running back putting together an organization to educate programs on racial sensitivity.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Doyle Placed On Administrative Leave

Ferentz: 'This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye football program.'

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Graffiti Painted on Kinnick Stadium, Kinnick Statue

Volunteers clean up after Saturday night's protests in Iowa City.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes In The Minors Wait For Decision

Players don't know when, or if, a season will be played.

Pete Ruden