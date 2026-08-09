How Iowa's Defense Will Deal With Its Biggest Test of the 2026 Schedule

Alright, Iowa, just stop Jeremiah Smith. That's it. That's all you have to do. Easy enough, right?



Much easier said than done, considering Jeremiah Smith is quite possibly the best player in college football and on a superstar trajectory.



The Buckeyes come to Kinnick Stadium this year, a place Iowa has had luck against them, but they are supercharged offensively. Iowa has to find a way to deal with its biggest test on the 2026 schedule.

Iowa's Defense Will Find Out What It's Really Made Of

What makes Jeremiah Smith so difficult to deal with is his ability to handle whatever a defense throws at him. He doesn't need a high volume of touches, either, to break open a game.

During his freshman season, his worst output was one reception for three yards against Texas. Aside from that, Smith has never had less than three catches and 34 yards in a game.



Against Iowa in his lone matchup against the Hawkeyes, Smith reeled in four receptions for 89 yards and a score that is still dotting his highlight tapes.

ONE-HANDED 😱@OhioStateFB extends their lead with this Jeremiah Smith touchdown.#B1GFootball on CBS 📺 pic.twitter.com/3VMuKAvxEQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 5, 2024

Iowa has to be better against top wide receivers

Uncharacteristically, the Hawkeyes struggled against top wideouts on the schedule last year.



Indiana's Elijah Sarratt torched the Hawkeyes for 156 yards. Makai Lemon of USC gashed the defense as well, posting 10 receptions for 153 yards.



Both are highly talented receivers, but neither is Jeremiah Smith. If Iowa gives Smith that room, he is liable to hurt Iowa for 200 yards.

How Iowa handles Jeremiah Smith

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) reacts during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The stress put on Iowa's secondary against Jeremiah Smith will be immense, but nothing defensive coordinator Phil Parker hasn't dealt with before.



On the back end of things, it's playing with fire to go one-on-one against Jeremiah Smith, but the thing is, Iowa shouldn't try to. The Hawkeyes have made their hay playing a sound, base, vanilla defense.

The key factor becomes Tyler Brown, the transfer portal safety addition from James Madison. Iowa can move Zach Lutmer around with Smith or even Deshaun Lee, but help is mandatory over the top.



Brown can be that centerfield type of safety to lurk over the top. Sure, it's going to stress the other defensive backs a bit and create some one-on-one matchups elsewhere, but it's Ohio State.

Great teams have great players all over the field. It's about mitigating the impact of the best one and daring someone else to come into Kinnick Stadium and win the game in a hostile Big Ten road environment.