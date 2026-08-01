Iowa Football Season Preview: Ranking the 5 Best Players on the Hawkeyes' 2026 Schedule

The Big Ten, once again, is loaded with star power. There are first-round NFL talents across the board at every position, and it is unavoidable that the Iowa Hawkeyes will line up against a few.

From Ohio State to Washington, Iowa Will Face Plenty of Elite Talent in 2026

Iowa's 2026 schedule is manageable, but that doesn't mean it is without a few tests against some of the nation's top talents. The Hawkeyes have five players on their schedule who are near the top of their position.

5. Justin Evans, Offensive Lineman, Nebraska

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Donovan Raiola talks with offensive lineman Justin Evans (51) during the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The junior, Justin Evans, is slated to be starting at center for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which is going to be crucial to their success this year. He has just as much of a chance as Iowa's Kade Pieper to be the first center off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft.



If Evans can get the rest of the line going, look out. While Iowa won 40-16 over Nebraska last year, it didn't come without the Huskers gashing Iowa for 231 yards on the ground. He is the engine to their run game.

4. Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Defensive End, Ohio State

At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Kenyatta Jackson is a physical specimen coming off the edge at offensive linemen. This is going to be a battle between him and Iowa's Trevor Lauck. I'm talking first-round talent versus first-round talent.



Iowa better have a plan for Jackson; otherwise, Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown could be in for quite a long, tough day trying to throw the ball against an already elite Buckeyes' defense.

3. Demond Williams Jr., Quarterback, Washington

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa is going to have its hands full with a trip to Washington against dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams. He is the real deal and can stretch Iowa if they aren't prepared.



Williams threw for 3,065 yards last year while running for 611 more, to go with 31 total touchdowns. He is back and should be better than ever. He may be the best quarterback on Iowa's schedule.

2. John Henry Daley, Defensive End, Michigan

With Kyle Whittingham coming to Michigan, he brought star defensive end John Henry Daley with him. The former Utah Ute is an instant plug-and-play star for Michigan.



In three years between Utah and BYU, Daley posted 12.5 sacks, 11.5 of which came in 2025 in a coming-out party. He now joins Michigan, which has talent across the defensive line, with a chance to enter stardom.

1. Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

It was always Jeremiah Smith. He's the best player on every team's schedule and the best player in the country. He takes over games and breaks defenses each week.



And it helps to have a quarterback like Julian Sayin throwing his way.

You could make a piece about the five best players Iowa will face using all Ohio State players, and still have five more in the waiting room, but we're cheating a bit and combining Sayin with Smith (to highlight other players), forming the nation's best pitch-catch combination.



But Smith is the star of stars coming into the 2026 season.



Coming off a year that saw him go for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, 2026 figures to be even bigger and better with a quarterback returning who hit 77% of his passes last year for over 3,600 yards and 32 touchdowns.