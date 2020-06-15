HawkeyeMaven
Iowa, Doyle Reach Separation Agreement

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa has parted ways with football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, the university's athletic department announced Monday morning.

Doyle had been on administrative leave pending an independent review into allegations that he had made racial comments to players. 

The university's Office of General Counsel has contacted the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct the independent review.

Doyle has been at Iowa since head coach Kirk Ferentz was hired in 1999.

According to the agreement, Doyle voluntarily resigned from the university on Monday. The agreement also states it is "not a resignation in lieu of termination."

Doyle will be paid 15 months of base salary in two lump-sum payments of $556,249.50 on Aug. 1, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021. The university will also pay health and dental insurance premiums through Sept. 1, 2021, or until Doyle begins employment with health benefits elsewhere.

Athletics director Gary Barta said in a statement:

The University of Iowa has reached a separation agreement with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle. We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career.

Barta has a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT in Iowa City.

Doyle's statement:

Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years. I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.

Raimond Braithwaite will continue as interim director of the football strength and conditioning program.

