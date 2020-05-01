Iowa Football Recruiting: A Look At Each Commit In The 2021 Class

Iowa football’s class for 2021 is one of the best in the nation at this time. The Hawkeyes have 13 prospects committed, including four four-star players.

As of now, here’s how sites are ranking Iowa’s class as a whole:

247 Sports: 7th (third in the Big Ten)

Rivals: 7th (third in the Big Ten)

Here’s a look at Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class, starting with the most recent commits. These will be updated with each additional commitment, so be sure to stay tuned.

Arland Bruce IV (Olathe North, Kansas)

3-star athlete

Position rank: 58 (247 Sports), 50 (Rivals)

Iowa’s latest commit, Arland Bruce IV, gives the Hawkeyes a dynamic, speedy playmaker. Iowa can use him in a multitude of ways offensively, whether that’s out of the backfield or at the receiver position.

As a runner, he’s patient. Bruce has great footwork, makes defenders miss in the open field with excellent cutbacks, and always looks for additional yardage. He’s got great speed on the outside and solid footwork.

David Davidkov (Trier, Illinois)

4-star offensive tackle

Position rank: 18 (247 Sports), 24 (Rivals)

Davidkov is at his best in the run game. He’s a relentless finisher that doesn’t stop driving his defender backward. He’s got great footwork. Davidkov is versatile as well, playing both tackle positions. At 6’6” and 295 pounds, he boasts great size, giving the Iowa coaching staff a fantastic foundation.

Davidkov held offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Oregon, among others, according to 247 Sports. As of now, he’s the top recruit in Iowa’s 2021 class. He’s a massive get for Kirk Ferentz and Co., standing as yet another blocker looking to add to Iowa’s lineman lineage.

Beau Stephens (Blue Springs, Missouri)

3-star offensive tackle

Position rank: 37 (247 Sports), 43 (Rivals)

Another sturdy, big-bodied lineman in Iowa’s recruiting class, Stephens showed the ability to stabilize defensive linemen and move them into the second level with ease. He’s solid in both the run and pass game, creating holes for tailbacks and spreading out the pocket when his team went to the air. Stephens showed the ability to work as a lead blocker, too.

Stephens, who stands 6’ 6” and weighs 320 pounds, had offers from teams such as LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas A & M, and Iowa State, according to 247 Sports.

Max Llewellyn (Urbandale, Iowa)

3-star tight end/defense lineman

Position rank: 32 (247), NR (Rivals)

Many teams went after Max Llewellyn for his strengths on the offensive side of the ball, but he enters the Iowa program as a defensive lineman.

Llewellyn has great speed off the edge, often beating his blocker from the snap. He peruses the ball carrier well in the run game and has solid vision into the backfield. He’ll need to bulk up a bit to play defensive lineman at the next level, but the skills are there. He led Urbandale with 11 tackles for a loss and four sacks last season.

Jordan Oladokun (Tampa, Florida)

3-star cornerback

Position rank: 65 (247 Sports), 41 (Rivals)

Jordan Oladokun is a cornerback that always keeps his head on a swivel. As a junior, he flashed fast feet and great footwork in the secondary. He high-points the ball well and always has a feel for where the ball is going. He breaks fairly well on the ball, jumping crossing routes. He’s a decent tackler, too.

With the ball in his hands, Oladokun is elusive. He played wide receiver in high school and also returned punts. He sees the field well and can cut on a dime. Oladokun is a playmaker that doesn’t go down with just an arm tackle.

Cooper DeJean (Ida Grove, Iowa)

4-star athlete

Position rank: 23 (247 Sports), 58 (Rivals)

Cooper DeJean is an athlete, that’s for sure. Doing a bit of everything for Battle Creek-Ida Grove (quarterback, safety, punter, kick and punt returner), DeJean can turn up his speed in the blink of an eye, and he can make something out of nothing with the ball in his hands. He’s a great all-around football player, and he’ll fit in at Iowa wherever the Hawkeyes desire (most likely at safety). DeJean can make plays on the ball defensively, too. He finished last season with five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

DeJean had offers from Illinois State, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State.

Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch, Iowa­)

3-star defensive end

Position rank: 32 (247 Sports), 31 (Rivals)

Iowa got a big in-state commit from West Branch’s Jeffrey Bowie to add to its defensive line. He had 44.5 tackles last year, including 15 solo stops for a loss and 6.5 sacks.

Bowie has a great release off the edge. Paired with decent footwork and a quick first burst, he can get to the quarterback with ease. He boasts quality pursuit, too, breaking up the run game just as well.

Bowie already has great size at 6’ 5” and 245 pounds – a step ahead of most entering the Chris Doyle weight program. The potential is there for him to cause havoc in the Big Ten.

Zach Twedt (Story City, Iowa)

3-star athlete

Position rank: 47 (247 Sports), 44 (Rivals)

After verbally committing to Iowa State, Zach Twedt had a change of heart (a change Hawkeye fans can get behind). Twedt will likely suit up at linebacker for Iowa, and his versatility all over the defensive side of the ball is a positive. Twedt has a great nose for the ball, as he was a tackling machine for Roland-Story, tallying 113.5 stops last season.

He’s 6’ 3” and weighs 215 pounds, so he’ll need to add some weight to play linebacker. That being said, the ball skills and athleticism are already there.

Justice Sullivan (Eden Prairie, Minnesota)

4-star athlete

Position rank: 17 (247 Sports), 11 (Rivals)

Quickness is the name of Justice Sullivan’s game. He’s twitchy off the edge and often gets a step or two ahead of his blocker within a second of the ball being snapped. Even when his blocker gets ahold of him, Sullivan does a solid job sticking with the play. He’s resilient.

Playing on the edge, Sullivan can either line up in a three-point stance as a down lineman or can move out even more to a linebacker spot. Consider his versatility a huge plus. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker will have plenty of spots for Sullivan.

Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf, Iowa)

3-star defensive tackle

Position rank: 22 (247 Sports), 26 (Rivals)

Liddle has great hands and can shed blockers with ease. His wrestling background is evident in the tape on the field. Liddle is relentless and gets to the quarterback with quick bursts. He’s got a great swim tactic when shedding blockers. Liddle has solid size, coming in at 6’ 3” and 270 pounds.

Jaden Harrell (Urbandale, Iowa)

3-star linebacker

Position rank: 21 (247 Sports), 25 (Rivals)

Harrell has good closing speed and can recognize a play quickly as it unfolds, maintaining solid eyes in the backfield. His game is mature; it’s a blend of patience with quality pursuit instincts. He’s excellent in Urbandale’s second line of defense and takes great angles to the ball carrier.

Harrell had interest from Iowa State, Kansas State, and North Dakota State, according to 247 Sports. He had an offer from Nebraska.

Connor Colby (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

4-star offensive guard

Position rank: 12 (247 Sports), 31 (Rivals)

Connor Colby was a hot commodity during his junior season at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. He had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Virginia Tech, according to 247 Sports.

He’s a strong lineman who’s shown tremendous growth over his high school career. Really solid in both pass protection and run blocking. Colby, along with Davidkov, is another highly touted OL recruit who’s poised to fit in with Iowa’s traditional powerhouse blocker production.

Gennings Dunker (Lena, Illinois)

3-star offensive tackle

Position rank: 40 (247 Sports), 17 (Rivals)

Iowa’s first commit of the 2021 class came from Gennings Dunker. He’s an athletic offensive lineman that can probably play both tackle and guard at the next level. He’s also a track athlete.

Dunker absolutely throws defenders around. He is a relentless blocker with both promising footwork and hands. Showed the ability to pull with ease and creates holes at the next level. He’s not as highly rated as some of Iowa’s other linemen in the class, but he’s right up there with them in terms of skill.

It’ll be interesting to see how he translates to blocking against defenders closer to his size, but the mechanics are there.

