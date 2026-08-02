Meet Iowa Football's Coaching Staff for the 2026 Season

Stability has long been an asset for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Things remain the same, the culture is consistent, and it creates a program players want to stay in rather than seek transfer portal opportunities.



That starts at the top with a coaching staff that can give players confidence that things will remain the same during their tenure.

Kirk Ferentz Returns With a Veteran Staff and Several New Faces for 2026

Entering the 2026 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes' coaching staff is largely remaining the same, but there has been some shuffling.

Head Coach

Kirk Ferentz is entering his 28th year as the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes and is the longest-tenured head coach in college football.



Ferentz is the definition of longevity combined with success. Turning 71 right before the season begins, Ferentz seems as ready and eager as ever to lead the Hawkeyes.

Offensive Coordinator

Iowa football’s offensive coordinator Tim Lester watches warmups before the game against Washington Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tim Lester is entering his third year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and it comes after two years of taking strides in the right direction offensively.



Lester has shown an ability to adapt his offense to the players, rather than forcing players into his scheme. With a new, young quarterback set to take the stage, this is Lester's most important season yet.

Defensive Coordinator

Phil Parker, like Kirk Ferentz, has been around for quite some time. Parker is entering his 15th season in charge of the Hawkeyes' defense, a unit he has built into one of America's best.



The defense sees a lot of change this year and will need some new players to step up, but betting against Phil Parker is far from a good idea.

Special Teams Coordinator

Chris Polizzi takes over the reins as Iowa's special teams coordinator after LeVar Woods, a longtime coordinator at Iowa, departed for Michigan State. Polizzi's job is vital to Iowa's success.



Iowa is known as one of the nation's best and most-reliant teams on the special teams unit. With a new kicker, punter, and returner, Polizzi's first year is a chance to hit the ground running.

Position Coaches

Iowa assistant defensive defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace talks with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football spring practice, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 210417 Iowa Practice Fb 074 Jpg | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: Billy VandeMerkt



In just his second year with the program, VandeMerkt has his work cut out for him. With Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown vying for the starting job, the former New York Jets analyst could put his name on some radars with a successful season.

Running Backs: Jay Norvell



Taking over as the running backs coach for Iowa is Jay Norvell, a Hawkeye alum. Norvell enters the season with a loaded room oozing with talent. He simply has to keep the car on the road with his stable of backs.

Offensive Line: George Barnett



It's possible no coach has ascended faster and better for Iowa than George Barnett. Fresh off having the best offensive line in America last year, Barnett is back for his sixth year with the program and looking to be dominant in the trenches once again.

Tight Ends: Abdul Hodge



As steady as they come, Abdul Hodge enters his fifth year with the program and has another great tight end in DJ Vonnahme to work with. Hodge has consistently helped produce great tight ends, and there is no end in sight.

Wide Receivers: Jon Budmayr



Entering his fifth season with Iowa, Budmayr is in his third season as the wide receivers coach. Things have been a bit of an adventure for this group, with a lack of production. The 2026 receiver room is more talented on paper than previous seasons.

Defensive Line: Kelvin Bell



Kelvin Bell is in his eighth year with the Hawkeyes, and he has consistently found a way to get the defensive line to punch above its weight. With multiple new starters set to get action this year, Bell is as important as anyone on the staff.

Linebackers: Seth Wallace



Seth Wallace doubles as the assistant head coach for Iowa while also being the linebackers coach. He is arguably one of the most important members of Iowa's staff.

Secondary: Phil Parker



Parker plays double duty, serving as the coach of Iowa's secondary. This unit is annually a strength for Iowa and is an aggressive, confident bunch that thrives on creating turnovers.