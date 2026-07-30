Iowa Football Entering Fall Camp With One Big Concern on Defense

It's flown under the radar most of the offseason due to past success, but the Iowa Hawkeyes have some questions coming to light on the defensive side of the ball.



Iowa is replacing a lot of production this year along the defensive line, and that is going to be something to watch during fall camp. The Hawkeyes need answers, but it may come with more solutions than just the starters.



During Big Ten Media Days, Kirk Ferentz alluded to using more depth and put some pressure on this unit to grow during fall camp.

KF at the mic. 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/dXhG86rJys — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 28, 2026

Kirk Ferentz's Focus on the Defensive Line

I hinted at this earlier in the summer, but it is starting to come to light. The Iowa Hawkeyes have some gigantic questions with their defensive line.



Iowa lost almost all of its veteran production this offseason, which is forcing the Hawkeyes to turn to brand new starters across the board. Unsurprisingly, Kirk Ferentz is concerned.

"Our biggest area of focus and concern will be the defensive line. Seven of our top eight guys from a year ago are gone. Anxious to see how that goes. A lot of growth in the spring, expect to see more in August," Ferentz said of the defensive line.

Iowa's Defensive Line Starters

Right now, Iowa has a handful of talents that expect to be eating the bulk of the snaps on the defensive line.



On the edge, Kennett Merrieweather is a veteran of the program, joined by five-star Iose Epenesa and transfer portal addition Kahmari Brown.

On the interior, the Hawkeyes will give the majority of the work to Brice Stevenson and Bryce Hawthorne. In the Big Ten, you need more than five guys up front, though, and Kirk Ferentz expects Iowa to stay fresh with rotations.

"The one thing I will say there, I can just foresee us probably rotating players on a more frequent basis than maybe we have the last couple years. Don't envision anybody playing 500 snaps this season. We'll let all that shake out," Ferentz said about Iowa's plan on the defensive line.

That rotational plan opens the door for a handful of players to push for reps during fall camp.



The names that instantly come to mind have to be Emmanuel Olagbaju, the 6-foot-2, 314-pound interior mountain of a man coming over from North Dakota, Will Hubert, and Luke Gaffney.

Phil Parker's defense is predicated on the defensive line owning its gap responsibility, which is what the rotation will demand. That said, the Hawkeyes have their work cut out during fall camp on the defensive line.