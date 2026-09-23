Iowa Football's Biggest Offensive Question vs Michigan: Can It Do Enough?

Through three games, the Iowa Hawkeyes have looked strong on offense. But that doesn't mean there haven't been struggles at times. Against Iowa State, Iowa's run game struggled to get traction.



Alternatively, Iowa's passing attack looks to have legs, with Hank Brown grabbing the starting quarterback job and doing two things right for Iowa: completing a lot of passes and avoiding turnovers.



Against Michigan, success will be much harder to earn, as the Wolverines barely give an inch. That begs the biggest question facing Tim Lester and Iowa's offense this week: can it do enough?

Can Iowa find enough on offense against Michigan to push the Wolverines?

It really boils down to how much success Iowa can find. It doesn't have to be sustained, as we saw in the Hawkeyes' win over Iowa State. Splash plays and big plays at the right time can be just as effective, and that may be what it takes against Michigan.

While Iowa owns the No. 1 total defense in the country right now, Michigan isn't far behind at No. 8. They allow 220 yards per game and 3.75 yards per play. Iowa is going to be met with a lot of short gains like that.

Tim Lester's creativity in getting Iowa's offense open in the passing game and on the ground is going to be paramount. Play-action passes for Iowa will be critical in getting guys open, but that only happens if Michigan is forced to respect the ground game.

Iowa doesn't need a lot, they just need enough

It's a classic Iowa Hawkeyes recipe. Iowa owns the No. 1 overall defense in the country right now. Phil Parker's unit has surrendered just 176.7 yards per game and has allowed 13 points all year.



On special teams, Iowa is playing fantastic. Boston Everitt has been a star in his first year playing American football, averaging better than 44 yards per punt.

Against a Michigan offense, which has struggled itself this year to get going in the passing game with Bryce Underwood at quarterback, Iowa can play that style of game, where things are low-scoring and focused around field position.



Still, the offense has to have some life. What does "just enough" look like for Iowa? Well, that's a hard part to nail down, but if Tim Lester, Hank Brown, the running backs, Tony Diaz, and the offensive line can find 20 points in this game, the Hawkeyes have just as much of a chance as anyone.