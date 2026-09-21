Iowa Football Week 4 Depth Chart: Hawkeyes Name QB1, But Raise Health Concerns

After sitting some key starters in Week 3, the Iowa Hawkeyes appeared to be heading towards a clean bill of health entering the Big Ten opener against the Michigan Wolverines on the road.



The Week 4 depth chart tells us other stories. Iowa remains largely healthy for the most part, but sees a handful of players not included on the depth chart, which raises some eyebrows and calls the Hawkeyes' offensive attack into question.

It also brings one glaring question to the front of the mind: are the Iowa Hawkeyes truly hurt at some key positions, or is this classic gamesmanship from head coach Kirk Ferentz?

Week 4 Depth Chart \\ at Michigan pic.twitter.com/PvNyrwqohm — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) September 21, 2026

Iowa has its QB1

It may come as somewhat of a formality, but the time has come when the Iowa Hawkeyes have officially named Hank Brown as the starting quarterback on the depth chart.



Iowa let things play out through the first few games, but Hank Brown pulled away when given the opportunity and forced the issue for Iowa to name him the starter. Iowa has no more questions at quarterback - it's time to go here.

DJ Vonnahme is left off the depth chart

This absence on Iowa's depth chart raises some questions for me. DJ Vonnahme was a bit of a surprising name to not appear on last week's depth chart. To see him excluded once again is a little bit worrisome, to say the least.

Kamari Moulton is left off the depth chart

Iowa's running backs shone in Kamari Moulton's absence in Week 3, but not seeing him on the depth chart this week is a bit shocking. Moulton was considered day-to-day up until just a few hours before kickoff.



Seeing him left off this week's depth chart means that the injury is more serious than Iowa let on initially, or that the Hawkeyes are comfortable with the running back depth and skills shown by Nathan McNeil, Xavier, Williams, and Braeden Jackson.

It's not impossible Iowa is leaving Moulton off the depth chart as nothing more than nursing his injury status slowly and not revealing things until the Big Ten requires it.

Tyler Brown played in Week 3, but is not on the depth chart

Tyler Brown played in Week 3 against Northern Iowa for his first action as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes after transferring from James Madison. He played early in the action, too.



Tyler Brown saw snaps in the first few series for Iowa before things got out of hand, which tells me he is going to play a part in this defense moving forward.

His emergence in the secondary gives Phil Parker a lot of options. He can move around Zach Lutmer, Jacob Wallace, and others if Tyler Brown is healthy and in the lineup.