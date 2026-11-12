Iowa Football CFP Rooting Guide: What Hawkeyes Fans Need to Happen

My current stance is that a 10-2 Iowa Hawkeyes team is making the College Football Playoff. A 10-2 Power Four team has never been snubbed for a 9-3 team, and I am a believer that precedent matters. The committee has set one, and I don't expect it to change now.

That's a long-winded way of saying that Iowa has to win out and can likely control its own destiny, in my opinion. That said, help from others dropping a game or getting upset never hurt. So, here are a few of the games with the biggest impact on Iowa and who the Hawkeyes should hope wins.

Week 11 College Football Schedule

Looking across the board, there are games that could see Iowa continue its ascent up the College Football Playoff by teams dropping their second or third game, and seeing the Hawkeyes jumping them.

Illinois at No. 4 UCLA

Friday, 8 p.m. CT

FOX

Rooting Guide: Illinois. UCLA is 9-0, but has yet to play Illinois, Michigan, and USC. Two losses aren't out of the question for the Bruins.

No. 14 Houston at Colorado

Friday, 9:15 p.m. CT

ESPN

Rooting Guide: Colorado. This is an easy one. A Houston loss clears at least one spot for Iowa to climb in the rankings.

Duke at No. 7 Miami

Saturday, 11 a.m. CT

ABC

Rooting Guide: Duke. Could Miami go from No. 1 in the country to a two-loss team in two weeks? Iowa hopes so, to see how far the Hurricanes would slide.

No. 14 Wake Forest at SMU

Saturday, 11 a.m. CT

FOX

Rooting Guide: Northwestern. Ohio State's playoff chances are on life support. A fourth loss completely removes them from impacting Iowa.

No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Saturday, 11:45 a.m. CT

SEC Network

Rooting Guide: Vanderbilt. Alabama has two losses. A third would be massively intriguing to see where they slide the Crimson Tide down to.

No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M

Saturday, 2 p.m. CT

ESPN

Rooting Guide: Texas A&M. With two losses, my gut tells me Tennessee is in the exact same spot as Iowa. A Vols' loss and an Iowa win could see them swap places.

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Boston College at No. 5 Notre Dame

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT

NBC

Rooting Guide: Boston College. Well, it's unlikely, but a Notre Dame loss would be the nail in the coffin for the Irish. Miracles happen, right?

No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT

ABC

Rooting Guide: Georgia. The Bulldogs are in the field, barring something catastrophic. A Missouri loss is one less team lurking, as they would be eliminated from contention.

No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT

CBS

Rooting Guide: Indiana. You could make a case both ways here, but I am picking the side of hoping USC loses a third game, pushing them out of contention.

Michigan at No. 16 Oregon

Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

FS1

Rooting Guide: Michigan. I do not love how Oregon crept up to sit right behind Iowa. One more loss from the Ducks gets rid of them. It would be huge for Michigan to remove Oregon.

Baylor at No. 10 BYU

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT

FOX

Rooting Guide: Baylor. This is simply another case of a team potentially picking up a third loss if BYU loses. Iowa jumps them in that case.

19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. CT

SEC Network

Rooting Guide: Oklahoma. Another loss for Ole Miss is its fourth. That'd be all she wrote.

Florida at No. 11 Kentucky

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. CT

ESPN

Rooting Guide: Florida. Kentucky got blown out by Tennessee last week. Another loss here, and Iowa jumps the Wildcats.

No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CT

FOX

Rooting Guide: Utah. A loss for Arizona would be its third. A three-loss Big 12 team isn't making the field.

No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CT

ABC

Rooting Guide: LSU. I think you could make a case for both, but if I can see Texas drop its third, I am taking that.

No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas

Saturday, 6:45 p.m. CT

SEC Network

Rooting Guide: Arkansas. It's another situation where a loss for South Carolina eliminates them and clears the picture even further for Iowa.

No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. CT

ESPN

Rooting Guide: Oklahoma State. A Texas Tech loss and an Iowa win would see them swap places, at the very least.