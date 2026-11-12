Iowa Football CFP Rooting Guide: What Hawkeyes Fans Need to Happen
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My current stance is that a 10-2 Iowa Hawkeyes team is making the College Football Playoff. A 10-2 Power Four team has never been snubbed for a 9-3 team, and I am a believer that precedent matters. The committee has set one, and I don't expect it to change now.
That's a long-winded way of saying that Iowa has to win out and can likely control its own destiny, in my opinion. That said, help from others dropping a game or getting upset never hurt. So, here are a few of the games with the biggest impact on Iowa and who the Hawkeyes should hope wins.
Week 11 College Football Schedule
Looking across the board, there are games that could see Iowa continue its ascent up the College Football Playoff by teams dropping their second or third game, and seeing the Hawkeyes jumping them.
Illinois at No. 4 UCLA
Friday, 8 p.m. CT
FOX
Rooting Guide: Illinois. UCLA is 9-0, but has yet to play Illinois, Michigan, and USC. Two losses aren't out of the question for the Bruins.
No. 14 Houston at Colorado
Friday, 9:15 p.m. CT
ESPN
Rooting Guide: Colorado. This is an easy one. A Houston loss clears at least one spot for Iowa to climb in the rankings.
Duke at No. 7 Miami
Saturday, 11 a.m. CT
ABC
Rooting Guide: Duke. Could Miami go from No. 1 in the country to a two-loss team in two weeks? Iowa hopes so, to see how far the Hurricanes would slide.
No. 14 Wake Forest at SMU
Saturday, 11 a.m. CT
FOX
Rooting Guide: Northwestern. Ohio State's playoff chances are on life support. A fourth loss completely removes them from impacting Iowa.
No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt
Saturday, 11:45 a.m. CT
SEC Network
Rooting Guide: Vanderbilt. Alabama has two losses. A third would be massively intriguing to see where they slide the Crimson Tide down to.
No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M
Saturday, 2 p.m. CT
ESPN
Rooting Guide: Texas A&M. With two losses, my gut tells me Tennessee is in the exact same spot as Iowa. A Vols' loss and an Iowa win could see them swap places.
Boston College at No. 5 Notre Dame
Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT
NBC
Rooting Guide: Boston College. Well, it's unlikely, but a Notre Dame loss would be the nail in the coffin for the Irish. Miracles happen, right?
No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT
ABC
Rooting Guide: Georgia. The Bulldogs are in the field, barring something catastrophic. A Missouri loss is one less team lurking, as they would be eliminated from contention.
No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana
Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT
CBS
Rooting Guide: Indiana. You could make a case both ways here, but I am picking the side of hoping USC loses a third game, pushing them out of contention.
Michigan at No. 16 Oregon
Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
FS1
Rooting Guide: Michigan. I do not love how Oregon crept up to sit right behind Iowa. One more loss from the Ducks gets rid of them. It would be huge for Michigan to remove Oregon.
Baylor at No. 10 BYU
Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT
FOX
Rooting Guide: Baylor. This is simply another case of a team potentially picking up a third loss if BYU loses. Iowa jumps them in that case.
19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma
Saturday, 4:15 p.m. CT
SEC Network
Rooting Guide: Oklahoma. Another loss for Ole Miss is its fourth. That'd be all she wrote.
Florida at No. 11 Kentucky
Saturday, 6:15 p.m. CT
ESPN
Rooting Guide: Florida. Kentucky got blown out by Tennessee last week. Another loss here, and Iowa jumps the Wildcats.
No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona
Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CT
FOX
Rooting Guide: Utah. A loss for Arizona would be its third. A three-loss Big 12 team isn't making the field.
No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU
Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CT
ABC
Rooting Guide: LSU. I think you could make a case for both, but if I can see Texas drop its third, I am taking that.
No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas
Saturday, 6:45 p.m. CT
SEC Network
Rooting Guide: Arkansas. It's another situation where a loss for South Carolina eliminates them and clears the picture even further for Iowa.
No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State
Saturday, 8:30 p.m. CT
ESPN
Rooting Guide: Oklahoma State. A Texas Tech loss and an Iowa win would see them swap places, at the very least.
Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7