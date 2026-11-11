Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Kentucky Wildcats took a hit in the College Football Playoff odds in Week 10, scoring just six points in a loss to Tennessee.

Will Stein’s group has two losses to likely playoff teams in Alabama and Tennessee, and their lone win against an elite opponent – LSU – doesn’t look nearly as good after the Tigers lost to Alabama in Week 10.

So, Kentucky needs to take care of business on Saturday at home against a Florida Gators team that has fallen out of the playoff mix in the SEC after losing back-to-back games to Georgia and Oklahoma.

Jon Sumrall’s group appeared to have rejuvenated its season with a win over a ranked Texas team last month, but it has scored just 15 points over the last two weeks to fall out of the mix in the latest playoff odds.

There still a path for Kentucky to make the CFB Playoff if it wins out, and this offense – led by quarterback Kenny Minchey – is still 21st in success rate and 26th in adjusted EPA/Play this season.

Here’s a breakdown of this SEC clash, including the latest odds, a player to watch and my prediction.

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Florida +3.5 (-115)

Kentucky -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Florida: +145

Kentucky: -175

Total

52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Florida vs. Kentucky How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: 6:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Florida record: 5-4

Kentucky record: 7-2

Florida vs. Kentucky Key Player to Watch

Kenny Minchey, Quarterback, Kentucky

Minchey and the Kentucky offense struggled in Week 10, scoring just six points in a road loss to Tennessee.

Still, the star quarterback has thrown 14 touchdowns to just two picks this season, racking up 1,979 passing yards in the process. Kentucky’s running game has been tough to stop (32nd in EPA/Rush, third in rush success rate), but Minchey’s ability to take care of the ball under center has been crucial for Will Stein’s group.

Florida is just 101st in the country in EPA/Pass and 120th in pass success rate on defense this season. If the Wildcats’ offense is going to get back on track, this is the matchup to do it.

Minchey has just three games with over 250 passing yards this season, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him have a big night through the air on Saturday.

Florida vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick

This game has become a must-win matchup for Kentucky if it wants to make the College Football Playoff, and I think there’s a real case that this offense can get it done.

Florida ranks outside the top-100 in defensive success rate against the run and pass, even though the team is 49th in the country in adjusted EPA/Play on that side of the ball. The Gators started the season with a 4-0 record, but they’ve since lost four of five games, even though their lone win was a big one over Texas.

I think this team is a middling SEC squad at best, while the Wildcats have beaten teams like Oklahoma and South Carolina that gave Florida issues this season.

Both of these teams aren’t great defensively – Kentucky is 96th in defensive success rate and 41st in adjusted EPA/Play – but the Florida quarterback situation is an issue. The Gators have cycled between Tramell Jones Jr. or Aaron Philo, and Sumrall declined to name a starter for this game earlier in the week.

I think that gives an edge to Kentucky, which has one of the top rushing attacks in the country and a veteran quarterback in Minchey entrenched as the starter.

I’ll lay the points with Kentucky in a game that could decide the team’s College Football Playoff fate.

Pick: Kentucky -3.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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