Iowa Football Looking to Cash in on Highly Touted Four-Star Offensive Lineman

More and more, it is looking like playing on the offensive line for the Iowa Hawkeyes is becoming a one-way ticket to the NFL. Offensive line coach George Barnett is among the best in the business, and his 2026 offensive line should continue the trend of strong play for the Hawkeyes.



This past NFL Draft saw the Hawkeyes send Logan Jones, Gennings Dunker, and Beau Stephens to the next level as the latest successes. They come on the heels of Tyler Linderbaum and Tristan Wirfs, two of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

Iowa is now looking to continue the offensive line prowess as it hosts a highly touted recruit, as they prepare for more future departures to the NFL. Two starters on the offensive line this season, Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck, have each generated NFL buzz, and if history tells us anything, NFL teams like Iowa offensive linemen.

Iowa Hawkeyes Hosting Four-Star Caleb Johnson

While it may be summer for the current roster with training camp approaching, the recruiting trail doesn't sleep for the coaching staff. Some of the latest news for Iowa's class of 2027 is the upcoming visit that Caleb Johnson, a four-star offensive lineman, will take to Iowa City.



Johnson, a product of Noblesville High School in Noblesville, Indiana, is coming off a string of visits to high-profile schools such as Indiana and Michigan State, with a visit to the Hawkeyes on deck.



Iowa may have a slight inside track on Johnson, as it was on Johnson's recruiting trail earlier than some in the process, offering him back in January of 2026.

Caleb Johnson Bio

High School: Noblesville



Hometown: Noblesville, Indiana



Class: 2027



Height: 6-foot-5



Weight: 260



Recruiting Rankings: No. 2 recruit in Indiana, No. 22 offensive tackle, No. 248 recruit overall



Other Offers: Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri, Cincinnati, Auburn, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, UNC, Oklahoma State, Purdue, UCLA, and others



Analysis: At just 260 pounds, Iowa would be able to mold Johnson in the weight room and developmental program, which is one of the best in the country. In his tape from high school, Johnson is seen playing snaps at center, guard, and tackle, which offers versatility from the jump.

Iowa Football 2027 Recruiting Class

The Iowa Hawkeyes currently sit with the No. 29 overall 2027 recruiting class as things stand right now. The Hawkeyes have landed 10 commits for the 2027 class, two of them being offensive linemen.



Reilly Newman from West Chester Ohio, a three-star recruit, and Nate Brenneman from Rock Valley, Iowa, another three-star recruit have given their commitments to the Hawkeyes.