Buy or Sell: Breaking Down Iowa Football’s 2026 Position Groups

The 2026 season presents a unique situation for the Iowa Hawkeyes.



In an era of rosters being constructed via the transfer portal and one-year rentals, Kirk Ferentz has maintained a steady flow of upperclassmen dotting his depth chart in Iowa City.



This year, while it is an upperclassmen-heavy team, there are plenty of players with two or three years of experience in the program, but haven't been used to playing in the Big Ten.

Which Iowa Position Groups Are Ready to Carry the Hawkeyes in 2026?

With that comes a challenge for Ferentz, defensive coordinator Phil Parker, offensive coordinator Tim Lester, and new special teams coordinator Chris Polizzi, who takes over after the departure of LeVar Woods to Michigan State.



They are challenged with molding new faces together in a hurry to compete in the Big Ten. Can the Hawkeyes gel quickly and push for their first College Football Playoff appearance? Or are they destined for a return to the Music City Bowl?

Quarterback

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) warms up Nov. 8, 2025 before a Big Ten Football game against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the largest looming question for the Hawkeyes. Mark Gronowski gave this offense a more dynamic appearance than it had seen in some time. Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown takes over now, and it is still to be determined who gets the nod come Week 1 against Northern Illinois.

The two have combined to go just 13-23 for 115 yards in an Iowa uniform. Do you think Kirk Ferentz takes the training wheels off either of these or asks them to simply manage the game? For Iowa fans, the answer to that is the latter if history tells us anything.



Until Iowa proves it can develop a young, inexperienced quarterback into something more, which they have not successfully done since the likes of Nate Stanley, this group has its work cut out for it.



Buy or Sell: Sell

Running Back

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) carries the ball during a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is quite possibly Iowa's deepest and best position on the entire roster and it couldn't come at a better time. With a young quarterback taking over, this group is going to be the workhorse this offense leans on.

Kamari Moulton, the lead back, is returning and joined by fellow returners Xavier Williams and Nathan McNeil, young backs who showed pop and promise in 2025.



To bolster this group, Iowa dipped into the portal and added L.J. Phillips, the FCS leading rusher last year, from South Dakota, to give them a tough, physical presence in the backfield. This group is deep, has a wide skillset, and should be Iowa's offensive key.



Buy or Sell: Buy

Wide Receiver

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The promise is there. The hope is there. They have some new faces in this room.



They don't have the history or proven success, though, and that makes this group hard to trust. Iowa has struggled to get production from the wide receiver position for years and a new quarterback coming into the fold doesn't give a ton of confidence that the next step is taken.

That said, Reece Vander Zee is healthy, and can go up and get it. He has to be a focal point in the downfield passing game. Alongside him is Tony Diaz, the transfer from UT Rio Grande Valley, who has made noise since arriving. This group has the potential, but we need evidence first.



Buy or Sell: Sell

Tight End

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodoresin the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Alternatively, unlike the wide receivers, Iowa gets the nod when it comes to tight ends. No one in America consistently finds, develops, and utilizes tight end talent better than the Hawkeyes.

They found their next good one last year, DJ Vonnahme, in the form of a walk-on, which is classic Iowa fashion. He led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdowns last year, and figures to be even more involved this season.



Tim Lester schemes up plays for his tight ends to leak into the flat, be an option on RPOs, and began showing a willingness to let them attack down the seam.



Expect Vonnahme to do it all this year.



Buy or Sell: Buy

Offensive Line

Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett stands on the sidelines before a NCAA non-conference football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 210918 Kent St Iowa Fb 054 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Is there a more unsung hero in college football than Iowa's offensive line coach, George Barnett? What he has done at Iowa is beyond impressive. He has turned this program into an offensive line factory for the NFL.

Kade Pieper figures to be another NFL draft pick next year and is leading the way up front for a group of juniors and seniors who know Iowa's scheme and mentality. This group has the highest floor of any and, at the very worst, is going to be slightly above average.



Buy or Sell: Buy

Defensive Line

Defensive Lineman Iose Epenesa stands for a portrait during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing Ethan Hurkett, Max Llewellyn, and Aaron Graves is a massive production loss for the Hawkeyes on the defensive line. Those three were nearly every-down players and leave big gaps to replace.

Kennett Merriweather is back and has seen some action. He has to take the next step this year to be an anchor for this unit. Opposite of him is Iose Epenesa, the five-star recruit and little brother of NFL talent A.J. Epenesa. Iowa needs him to round into form this year.



While selling this unit, it isn't suspecting they are poor or below standards, it is more so that it lacks the firepower of a proven pass rusher or dominant force. This unit will play responsibility-sound football nonetheless.



Buy or Sell: Sell

Linebackers

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jayden Montgomery (36), linebacker Kelby Telander (25) and defensive lineman Luke Gaffney (51) tackle Albany Great Danes wide receiver Caden Burti (19) Aug. 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Come on, it's Iowa and it's linebackers. Phil Parker doesn't have bad linebacker play, regardless of who is standing in the middle of his defense. This is a unit that has a lot on its plate as far as defensive play-calling and scheme responsibilities, but always steps up to the plate.

Iowa linebackers can often be viewed as one of the safer bets with this team. Put in your bet on them playing quality football, forget about it, and check the final stats at the end of the year to see one or two nearing 100 total tackles.



Buy or Sell: Buy

Secondary

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) reacts during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zach Lutmer, come on down, young man. The stage is set for you to be the Hawkeyes' next great defensive back and you are going to have every chance to do it. Phil Parker's chess piece, Lutmer is going to play all over the field.



He can cover, he can run, and he can tackle. Big Ten offenses are going to see him everywhere, and expect Iowa to lean on his talent against some of the best wide receivers in the country.

Don't forget Deshaun Lee, though. A veteran of this team, he is going to provide quality play opposite of Lutmer to allow Parker to get creative. In the backend, Iowa revamped the safety room in the portal, adding Anthony Hawkins and Tyler Brown, two transfers who may be asked to play from day one.



Buy or Sell: Buy

Special Teams

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches the football team during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of Iowa, many may not realize how big the departure of LeVar Woods is.



It is massive, to put it bluntly. Iowa's style of play demands elite special teams play, and they did it better than anyone in the country under Woods.



It was elite in kickoff and punt return coverage, consistent in the kicking game, and was liable to pop a big return at any time.

Chris Polizzi has a tall task of replacing Kaden Wetjen, the nation's two-time Jet Award winner as the best returner, and Drew Stevens, who is now in the NFL due to his field goal consistency.



This unit can't afford to take a few weeks to round into form. It has to be crisp from the jump or else things could get away from Iowa in Big Ten games if their usually dominant special teams unit isn't up to par.



Buy or Sell: Sell