Iowa Football Hosts Kasen Thomas
Kasen Thomas is early on in his recruiting process. The Sioux City Heelan linebacker is visiting campuses and setting up summer camps. He's pleased with the early interest.
Iowa Football played host to him for a visit on Saturday. The Hawkeyes practiced in Kinnick Stadium and met with recruits.
"What I liked most was talking to all the coaches and getting advice," Thomas told HN. "I also enjoyed seeing what practice is like at the next level."
Thomas (6-1) helped Heelan reach the Class 3A state championship game in the fall as a linebacker and running back. The sophomore led the team in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (17.0), ranking second with 41 solo stops. He added 422 yards and three touchdowns rushing.
Prep RedZone Iowa ranks Thomas as the 10th-best sophomore in the state, regardless of position. The scouting service views him as the No. 2 linebacker in the class.
His interception in the state championship game, which you can see as the first clip of his sophomore highlights, shows off his athleticism with quick read-and-reaction timing. The video also features him terrorizing opponents off of the edge. He's tough to block.
Thomas' recruitment could take off this summer if he performs well in front of college coaching staffs.
"I will most likely be back for (Iowa) camp. I’ve received camp invites from Kansas State, Iowa State, South Dakota State and North Dakota State. I'm not sure where I’m going to go for camps. I'm still finalizing them," he said.