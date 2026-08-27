Stage Is Set for Kade Pieper to Join Iowa Football Immortality

Few programs can lure players back for another year from the NFL like the Iowa Hawkeyes. That's the case with offensive lineman Kade Pieper.



A member of Iowa's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line last year, Pieper could have gone to the NFL Draft and found a home playing on Sundays. Rather, he is back with the Iowa Hawkeyes for another year, with a chance to etch his name in the halls of Iowa among other greats.

Kade Pieper is a Preseason AP All-American

Kade Pieper is entering his fourth year with the Hawkeyes, and like so many before him, he is reaping the benefits of staying with the program, developing, and becoming the best at his position. It's a story we have seen time and time again from Iowa.



The past production and future expectations of Kade Pieper have him earning a nod as a Preseason First-Team AP All-American.



Kade Pieper, a product of Norfolk, Nebraska, brings a plethora of experience with him this season. He has appeared in 25 games over his first three seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning 13 starts, including every game in 2025.

Pieper played guard for Iowa last year, alongside current NFL talents Gennings Dunker, Beau Stephens, and Logan Jones. Now that he is back in Iowa City, it is his turn to command the offensive line in 2026.



With a new quarterback, Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown, taking over, the importance of strong offensive line play will be magnified this year to keep them upright and give them a strong running game to work with.

Kade Pieper could join Iowa immortality

The list of All-Americans to come through Iowa is a prestigious and talented group, which could soon see Kade Pieper among its ranks.



The Hawkeyes have seen 35 Consensus All-Americans walk the halls in Iowa City, with a recent run that speaks for itself. Iowa has had at least one player earn Consensus All-American status each year since 2019.

The group is littered with recent offensive line success. Iowa's Consensus All-American selections along the offensive line in recent years consist of two other centers, and Pieper is expected to slot in at center for Iowa this year.



Last year, Logan Jones received the honor, and Tyler Linderbaum received the recognition in 2021. Everyone knows Iowa is "Tight End U" and produces elite defensive players, but offensive line coach George Barnett is turning Iowa into an offensive line factory.