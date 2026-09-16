Iowa Football vs. Northern Iowa: Panthers' Top-End Talents Could Test Hawkeyes

Just because the Iowa Hawkeyes are heavily favored doesn't mean the Northern Iowa Panthers are coming into Kinnick Stadium simply to roll over and hand Iowa the win before the game kicks off.



The Panthers are fresh off a 56-14 drubbing of the Drake Bulldogs, and continue their in-state slate with confidence, as they should. The offense showed serious firepower last weekend, and it has some playmakers who could test the Hawkeyes' defense if they show up lackadaisical.



Let's get into it and take a look at some of Northern Iowa's stars.

Jaxon Dailey, QB

The native of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, has come out slinging it this season in his first year as the full-time starter. He undoubtedly looks the part through two games. He has completed 36-of-51 (70.5%) passes for 529 yards and three touchdowns, while limiting the interceptions to just one.



Dailey will run, too. In the opener, he only mustered up 18 yards on the ground, but found the end zone three times. He ran for 239 yards last season in limited action. His skill set is similar to Jaylen Raynor, who Iowa just saw, and he even comes from Arkansas State, too. He can test the defense in this one.

Jaxon Dailey



Southeast Polk Rams pic.twitter.com/eGR2i7kBYU — Bound Iowa (@Bound_IA) September 6, 2026

Brady McCullough

Iowa could get a taste of its own medicine on Saturday if Northern Iowa tries to keep tight end Brady McCullough involved, as they have done through two games this season. The Panthers' leading receiver this year already has eight receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging a whopping 15.4 yards per reception.



His size is going to be a lot for Iowa's safeties, Anthony Hawkins and Zach Lutmer, to handle, should they find themselves covering McCullough in space. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, he is a huge tight end that can cause matchup problems if not treated with care.

Northern Iowa's Linebackers

The Panthers gave up 34 points in Week 1, but turned things around last week, holding Drake to just 14 points. They gave up 296 passing yards, but what stands out is how they completely shut down Drake's run game. They held the Bulldogs to 29 yards on 27 carries.



That is due to the play of their linebacker crew of John Powers, Braden McShane, and Kolben Miller, the top tacklers on the team, with at least 13 tackles each. Last week, the Hawkeyes saw their ground game get stonewalled. These three linebackers from Northern Iowa have to be accounted for in the blocking scheme this week to avoid another slog in the run game.