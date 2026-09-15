The Best Matchups Iowa Football Can Fine-Tune vs Northern Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes come into Week 3 with a 2-0 mark, with a great opportunity to close out the nonconference schedule 3-0. The Hawkeyes host the Northern Iowa Panthers from the FCS ranks in a game that sees Iowa heavily favored.



This game is about winning, but some could argue it's just as important to iron out some wrinkles that have plagued Iowa through two games. No one expects teams to be perfect right away, and this game serves as a chance to fix some self-inflicted errors or get some groups rolling.

Iowa's passing game vs Northern Iowa's pass defense

Iowa's passing game was very solid against Iowa State, which has a strong defense. This week is a chance to really open things up and sling the ball to Tony Diaz, Reece Vander Zee, DJ Vonnahme, and others. Getting this part of the offense clicking would be vital, regardless of Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski at quarterback.



Northern Iowa is susceptible to the pass, too. Through two games, they have allowed 553 passing yards, four touchdowns, and opponents to complete almost 68% of their passes. Coming out throwing the ball early and often to get things moving while the starters are in the game would be a wise choice for Iowa.

Iowa's defensive line vs Northern Iowa's run game

Northern Iowa was able to rumble for 201 yards last week, but it wasn't without 43 attempts. That comes after mustering up just 63 yards on 35 carries in their Week 1 opener against Eastern Washington. In total, they are going for just 3.38 yards per carry right now.



Iowa's defensive line could have a field day with this, and they should try to get as many guys in on the action as possible. The defensive line is going to be a rotational group all year long, and every single confidence-building rep you can get is so valuable.

Tim Lester putting wrinkles on film

Iowa doesn't want to open up the entire playbook against Northern Iowa. That's not what I am asking for. The Hawkeyes would be wise to save the good stuff for Big Ten play, but there is a case to be made for showing some new formations and personnel groupings.



The more Iowa can put on film by way of unique personnel packages, odd formations, and quirky looks is all the more that Michigan has to focus on. Iowa should run vanilla plays from these looks, which they undoubtedly can, to not give away things, but showing some more looks would be a nice wrinkle that defenses have to focus on when preparing for Iowa.