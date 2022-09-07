Iowa Football Notebook: Hearing the Boo Birds

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Kirk Ferentz heard the boos, and he figures his players did, too.

There was plenty of unease at Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State last Saturday, and with each misstep on offense the booing got louder.

Ferentz said on Tuesday that it is something to be expected in today’s game.

“I haven't asked anybody, but everybody on the team is human, so I'm sure they hear it,” the Iowa coach said during his weekly press conference. “I'm going to say it's unfortunate, but it's just … it is what it is. It's sports and that's the world we live in today.”

And Ferentz figures his players heard plenty on social media after the game. That, he said, is a bigger concern.

“Has been and will remain that way,” he said. “People booed 20 years ago, too. The social media world, and as you might imagine, I don't spend any time on it, but I know our players do, so I worry about that probably more.”

Wide receiver Arland Bruce IV isn’t listening.

“I’m trying to stay away from all of the negative stuff,” Bruce said. “It’s not good for the mind.”

Iowa’s offensive struggles were the focus of the jeers. The Hawkeyes got their points from a first-half field goal from Aaron Blom and two second-half safeties. The offense put up just 166 yards, Iowa’s worst outing since having 156 yards of offense in a 27-7 loss to Wisconsin last season.

Ferentz knows quarterback Spencer Petras, who completed 11 of 25 passes for 109 yards, was a target for much of the criticism.

“Yeah, that's an age-old story. Just the way it is,” Ferentz said. “But if you're a quarterback, you have to understand that's just part of the territory.

“I'm not against social media. I want to go on record saying that. Don't want social media lovers hating me. Just my biggest concern is how much time gets absorbed by people with it, and it's kind of a real popular thing, I get that. There's a lot of other stuff on our guys' plates, and again, most of the stuff that's on there I'm guessing is probably pretty predictable, depending on how things are going during whatever it is you're doing. I'm not sure where the suspense is for people that do go on it looking for feedback.”

The best thing, Ferentz said, is to tune it out.

“I'd just encourage people to seek out opinions of people they really respect and never worry too much about a stranger,” he said.

PETRAS’ LEASH: Petras will be the starter for Saturday’s game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium, and Ferentz isn’t thinking about how much leeway Petras will get if he continues to struggle.

“That's not prominent in my thoughts right now,” Ferentz said. “My thoughts are more in terms of our entire group. Hopefully we can give them a plan that they can execute well, and if we play well cohesively, I expect him to play well in his role. That's the biggest thing right now is to give him a little bit more help.”

Ferentz said there is a continued assessment of the quarterbacks, including backup Alex Padilla and third-stringer Joe Labas.

“Every player builds a resumé when they're here through the way they practice and when they play,” Ferentz said. “We see more practice than we do game competition.

“But I think (Petras has) done a lot of good things for us, and he did some good things Saturday. Some things he could have done better. I think overall right now I think our biggest challenge is just a little bit like last year, is just team execution right now, and I want to give him a fair assessment just like I would anybody that's in there.”

INJURY REPORT: One game into the season, the Hawkeyes’ list of injuries is long.

Wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini won’t play on Saturday. Neither will defensive lineman Yahya Black and linebacker Jestin Jacobs. Cornerback Jermari Harris is “very doubtful,” Ferentz said.

Johnson and Ragaini were expected to be starters this season. Of Ragaini, Ferentz said, “Nico is improving and gaining ground, so that's reason to be optimistic. But I don't know if it'll be next week, the week after. But somewhere down the road he'll be back — I'm confident (of) this month. I think we got time for that.”

Johnson’s status seems more uncertain. Asked for a timetable on his return, Ferentz said, “I wish I was that smart. It's whenever he's ready. He'll be ready, hopefully, soon.”

The Hawkeyes could get running back Gavin Williams back this week.

“I think we're optimistic there,” Ferentz said. “But we'll know more here as the week goes on.”