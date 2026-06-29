Iowa Football Players Facing Most Pressure Entering 2026

Being thrust into the starting lineup in the Big Ten is a trial-by-fire type of thing. Players sink or swim in a hurry, and the sense of urgency is immediate.



The 2026 Iowa Hawkeyes are going to see a handful of starters with some pressure on them when things get underway.



While some may believe Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown are on this list as the new starting quarterback, I have a growing sense of belief each day that Kirk Ferentz and Tim Lester are going to protect them with conservative play-calling. I know, I know, I heard your groan as you read that.

RT Jack Dotzler

Gennings Dunker manned the right tackle spot last year and did so with authority. It is now Jack Dotzler's turn to protect the edge, which will see him tested each week by Big Ten pass rushers.



Dotzler has 19 game appearances under his belt, which can help calm the nerves when he takes the field in the starting lineup, opposite left tackle Trevor Lauck. Iowa needs Dotzler to perform being one of the three new starters on the offensive line in 2026.

CB Jaylen Watson

Iowa's secondary could very well develop into a strength in 2026 with Zach Lutmer playing all over the place, Deshaun Lee returning with abundant experience, and Tyler Brown slotting in at safety.



That leaves Jaylen Watson under pressure at the other cornerback position. Watson has two years in Parker's system, which will be valuable, but make no mistake: Big Ten teams will target him.

K Eli Ozick

Kicking at Iowa may be more important than at most other schools in the country. Iowa's style leads to tight games, with field goals constantly looming as hugely important. Drew Stevens manned the position for four years with great success.



Eli Ozick has big-game experience from his time at North Dakota State, an FCS powerhouse, but will need to translate that at Iowa, where he is bound to be called upon late in games.

DE Kenneth Merrieweather

Kenneth Merrieweather is going to have a chance to shine this year on a reconstructed defensive line. Three starters are gone, which means Merrieweather, who appeared in all 13 games last year, could be slotted into a starting role.



He could be opposite Iose Epenesa as the defensive ends in Phil Parker's scheme, and one of these two needs to be able to generate pressure to make life easier on Iowa's secondary.

LG Leighton Jones

Stepping in on the offensive line in another gap is left guard Leighton Jones, who backed up Beau Stephens in 2025. Like the previously mentioned Jack Dotzler, Jones has game experience, appearing in 15 games for Iowa in two years.



For Iowa's run game to get going, the guards have to be strong. That places the pressure on Leighton Jones to perform.