Iowa Football: Predicting the Hawkeyes’ Quarterback Battle Isn’t Easy

It has been some time since a premier college football program had a quarterback competition entering fall camp. With the transfer portal, many top programs have simply brought in starters if there were question marks.



The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz are electing to stay true to themselves and go the old-school route of a quarterback battle in fall camp between Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, the two backups to Mark Gronowski last season who have since departed the program.



With all eyes on the quarterback battle, many would believe there are two ways it could shake out. What if I told you, especially after watching Iowa handle these things, there is a third way that is very possible?

Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown Bring Different Strengths

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Hecklinski was rumored to have the inside track during fall camp after taking some strides as the backup in 2025. After spending one year with Wake Forest, Hecklinski transferred to Iowa in the spring of 2025.



He was a three-star prospect out of Walton High School and Marietta, Georgia. He was ranked as the No. 40 quarterback in the class of 2024.



Career statistics: 2-2, 8 yards, 1 rush, 6 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Hank Brown took some steps forward during spring ball, with rumblings that he has closed the gap entering the summer months. A more experienced collegiate quarterback, he spent two years at Auburn before transferring to Iowa before the 2025 season.



Brown was a three-star recruit coming out of Lipscomb Academy and Nashville, Tennessee. He was ranked as the No. 71 quarterback in the class of 2023.



Career statistics: 45-73, 642 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT, 6 rushes, 7 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Predicting Iowa's quarterback battle isn't so straightforward

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches the football team during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Hecklinski is going to push the ball down the field more. He is willing to make the bigger throw, but with that comes risk and the potential for more interceptions. This is the antagonist to what Kirk Ferentz wants to do, but may fit in nicely with the versatile scheme offensive coordinator Tim Lester wants to run.



Hank Brown is going to manage the game effectively. He will make the smart and safe throws, but may miss the downfield shot. It is more of a classic Iowa quarterback, which is in no way a knock.

Prediction: Iowa lets both Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown continue this battle into the non-conference slate. Both get reps and series running the offense.



Iowa's first three games are extremely winnable and may even be a case of running the ball to chew the clock, which limits how much we see of these quarterbacks really opening it up.

But when push comes to shove, the Hawkeyes, a team stepping into the modern era more and more each year, turn the keys over to Jeremy Hecklinski, who may be able to unlock more of a passing attack than Iowa has seen in recent seasons.



One question looms if Iowa plays this battle out into the regular season: does the limitation of game reps due to the ongoing battle hurt Iowa's starting quarterback in Big Ten play?