Why This Week Is So Important for the Future of College Sports

Even after breakthrough negotiations with the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference last Friday, and public optimism from President Donald Trump on Monday, the U.S. Senate’s race against the election cycle to advance the Protect College Sports Act for a vote is down to crunch time.

“The NIL, or whatever it is, is very close to getting solved,” Trump said in reported remarks from the Oval Office on Monday. A Senate Commerce Committee aide on Monday voiced guarded optimism about it being voted on this week, but it’s by no means a sure thing.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune could start the process of bringing the bill to the Senate floor for a vote as soon as Monday, but a glut of other issues on the docket has resulted in a legislative traffic jam. A vote on the PCSA could be pushed into September, by which time many Congressional representatives will be immersed in their respective races for reelection come November. The Senate is scheduled to remain in session through Friday before taking recess.

A Senate Commerce Committee aide on Monday said the text of the revised bill will be released shortly. Some of the significant changes that were made late last week:

A market adjustment to the terms of the House v. NCAA settlement of 2025, which was not an accurate reflection of the current marketplace. Player payments immediately soared past the 2026–27 cap of $21.3 million, and in the ensuing regulatory vacuum had become close to open-ended. The new cap, under the PCSA, is set at $48.8 million, with $22.5 million of that earmarked for player retention and $5 million reserved for Olympic sports.

The SEC and Big Ten expressed reservations about ways to circumvent the cap via payments from “associated entities,” such as multimedia rights partners. Those payments would be included under the new cap.

“Hard cap,” Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on social media last week. “Loophole closed.”

Although it might seem counterintuitive for the two richest leagues to put a cap on their spending, this one is within their financial comfort zone. The cap is high enough that it’s a stretch for many of the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference schools to reach, but low enough to theoretically could rein in the sugar daddy–funded schools that could enjoy unlimited spending (say, Texas Tech and billionaire booster Cody Campbell).

Policing of cap circumvention would continue to fall to the College Sports Commission, which was founded last year but has struggled to establish itself as an impactful oversight body. The bill would, in theory, provide more backing and protection for the CSC and NCAA to enforce their rules.

Despite that rev-share cap, athletes would still have the ability to sign legitimate, third-party NIL deals outside of payments from their schools. For instance, Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has endorsement deals with Red Bull and Adidas (even though the Buckeyes are a Nike-funded school) that would not count against the cap. The bill also calls for greater transparency surrounding NIL and other deals.

Restrictions have been placed on what can be offered to high school recruits, in an effort to keep the rev-share arms raced from trickling down to pre-college prospects.

A prohibition on a third-party-funded “super league,” which primarily takes aim at private equity stratagems like that of Smash Capital to create one monster league with up to 70 schools.

With the college sports landscape continuing to be roiled by court orders that rebuke NCAA eligibility rules, association president Charlie Baker once again voiced his support for the PCSA on Monday.

“I write to express our strong support for the Protect College Sports Act and to urge the Senate to pass this vital legislation without delay,” Baker wrote in a letter to the Senate. “As student-athletes are returning to campuses ahead of the upcoming academic year, they need clarity. The assault on the integrity of college athletics continues, with new lawsuits further threatening the stability of the upcoming college football season. Student-athletes cannot afford to start another school year under a cloud of regulatory instability and legal confusion.”

A Colorado District Court order last Friday, which was issued in close proximity to the breakthrough approval of the Senate bill from the SEC and Big Ten, could clear the way for hundreds of athletes whose eligibility expired under new NCAA rules to regain a year to play, effective immediately.

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