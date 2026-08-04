Iowa Football Cracks Coaches Poll Top 25: What It Means for the Hawkeyes

Alright, Iowa, you're in.



The Iowa Hawkeyes get to begin the 2026 college football season with a shiny number right next to their logo on every broadcast, graphic, and time they are discussed.



With fall camp underway and the US LBM Coaches Poll now out, the scent of college football is carrying through the air.

Iowa's National Ranking Reinforces the Growing Expectations Entering the 2026 Season

The Iowa Hawkeyes are starting the 2026 season ranked, albeit barely. The Hawkeyes have received their token ranking just inside the cut line.



Iowa is beginning the 2026 season ranked No. 22 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.



It's a spot Iowa has been familiar with. It seems like clockwork that the Hawkeyes start the year ranked, but in a spot that is daring them to make a move upward by proving themselves, rather than being given the benefit of the doubt, despite the sustained success under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

What does Iowa's ranking mean?

Well, first, it tells me there is clear respect among the coaches voting for Kirk Ferentz. Iowa has a new quarterback, new starters all across the defense, and is a bit in flux, yet these coaches trust Ferentz to deliver another successful year.

Secondly, it tells me there is little belief in Iowa getting past its ceiling of eight, nine, maybe 10 wins. There seems to be a thought that Iowa will remain in the world of 8-4 or 9-3, just one or two games short of a College Football Playoff trip.

Big Ten Coaches Poll Rankings

The ranking for Iowa does tell me the Hawkeyes are viewed as a competitive team within the Big Ten, though, which isn't something to scoff at, considering it's the best conference in college football right now.

Big Ten Rankings

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 Oregon Ducks

No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 14 USC Trojans

No. 16 Michigan Wolverines

No. 17 Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 19 Washington Huskies

No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes



The Hawkeyes round out a healthy showing of eight Big Ten teams earning a spot in the rankings, with a handful of games against those teams. While there are eight teams ranked, there is a clear divide from the top of the conference.

Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana all crack the top six, before a large gap to the USC Trojans, a team many are waiting to see break through, at No. 14. The Hawkeyes are part of that group of contenders who could break through, but need some luck on their side.