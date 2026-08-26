What If I Told You Iowa's Quarterback Battle Decision Might Not Matter?

It's the hot topic. It has to be.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the midst of a classic quarterback competition, which is something that has fallen by the wayside in college football, with the transfer portal now allowing for plug-and-play starters.



What if I told you that whoever Kirk Ferentz and Tim Lester decide may not matter? It might just be okay for the Hawkeyes, a quarterback-proof program.

Iowa's Quarterback History

For the sake of things, let's look at the last five full seasons, 2021 to 2025, to get a high-level look at Iowa's quarterback play. And before you get into it, just be warned: it is going to be a sobering reminder of Iowa's 2020 quarterback play.

Passing 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Avg. Yards/game 180.1 156.7 118.6 131.6 143.2 146.0 Comp % 55.0% 55.0 48.9 62.7 62.9 56.9% TD 12 7 9 10 12 10 INT 11 7 11 8 8 9

It's been bad. Really bad. Over the last five seasons, which is undoubtedly skewed higher by Mark Gronowski providing at least some life to the passing game last year, Iowa has a passing offense that would rank No. 130 in the country.



It hasn't mattered, though, which is the thing. Iowa knows who it is in the passing game and doesn't care. The offense hasn't, and doesn't show signs of needing to throw the ball to win games.

Iowa's success despite poor quarterback play

Even with nearly nonexistent quarterback play, the Hawkeyes are among college football's most consistent teams, annually checking in for eight, nine, sometimes even 10 wins.



The wins come on the back of the ground game, even with defenses knowing it's coming and loading the box. Iowa hasn't cared.

Rushing 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Avg. Yards/game 123.6 94.9 115.9 197.2 176.9 141.7 YPC 3.41 2.92 3.34 5.12 4.56 3.87

TD 18 12 11 30 28 19.8 Wins TD 10 8 10 8 9 9

You can see defenses knowing the run is coming from 2021 to 2023 by the yards per carry, but the win totals didn't dip. Even over those three years, Iowa won 28 games and had more rushing than passing touchdowns every season.



As the trend shows, Iowa is leaning even more into the ground game, with 2024 and 2025 taking off with the yards per carry, yards per game, and touchdowns entering a new stratosphere.

Iowa might just be quarterback-proof

With all of the attention on Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, Iowa may not have a massive decision after all.



It's not that the Hawkeyes won't have a decision to make about who is going to be under center, but it's a bit easier and less stressful when the overwhelming statistical evidence shows Iowa can win regardless.



To say it may not matter may be a stretch. If the Hawkeyes want to take the next step and elevate to a program that can beat top contenders, versus just competing with them, as they did in 2025, one of these quarterbacks is going to have to make big throws at times.



But if they don't, the world isn't ending for Iowa football. The numbers back it up and give this team an eight-win floor.