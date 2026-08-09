Kirk Ferentz Muddies the Water in Iowa Football's Quarterback Battle

As we expected, it's the storyline that is going to follow the Iowa Hawkeyes throughout the entirety of fall camp.



The Hawkeyes once again need a new starting quarterback. This will be Iowa's third new signal-caller in as many years, but who that will be remains a question.



As Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown battle it out, Kirk Ferentz gave insight into the quarterback competition at Big Ten Media Days, which may have made the waters murkier.

Iowa's Quarterback Battle Just Got Even More Interesting

KF at the mic. 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/dXhG86rJys — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 28, 2026

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa unclear on starting QB during fall camp

It's no surprise Iowa hasn't named its starter yet. No one expected groundbreaking news coming from Big Ten Media Days, but what we didn't expect was complete ambiguity that could see this thing linger.

"Bottom line is this: right now we don't know the answer. I can only tell you we'll know the answer when we know it. Hopefully sometime in August that will become apparent. It may be in-season. Can't rule out any possibilities," Ferentz said about the quarterback competition.

Not knowing the starter isn't the issue here; it's the comment about the quarterback competition potentially lingering into the regular season. That is where the waters are murky.



Does Iowa really want to navigate games with a rotating quarterback carousel?

"The bottom line is we don't really know who our starter is at this point, but are really pleased with the guys that are competing and the growth they've shown in the program now a year-plus. That part's good," Ferentz said of the quarterbacks.

Iowa needs to settle things before Week 1

This is arguably the worst-case scenario for the Hawkeyes if they let the quarterback competition run into the regular season.



First, how does either Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown establish any sort of rhythm, timing, and trust with the other coming in on the next drive, next quarter, or whenever it is?

Secondly, when Iowa does name the starter, how much confidence exists if it isn't announced until Week 2 or Week 3? Is there a worry of a short leash, which creates a tense quarterback who won't push it downfield for fear of making a benching-worthy mistake?

Again, no one expected Kirk Ferentz to give an answer to the quarterback competition at Big Ten Media Days, but we thought we might get some insight. Rather, Iowa knows just as much as we do: we don't know who the Iowa Hawkeyes' starting quarterback is going to be in Week 1.