Iowa Football Receives '23 Schedule from B1G

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa’s complete 2023 football schedule has been announced, featuring five Big Ten Conference home dates following the nonconference schedule. The entire conference schedule was released Wednesday by the conference office.

The Hawkeyes open the season in Kinnick Stadium, hosting Utah State on Sept. 2. Following a trip to Iowa State for the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game the following week, Iowa closes non-conference play Sept. 16, hosting Western Michigan.

The Big Ten portion of the schedule begins Sept. 23 with a trip to Penn State, followed by back-to-back home dates against Michigan State and Purdue. Iowa then travels to Wisconsin on Oct. 14 and hosts Minnesota the following week before the open date on the schedule Oct. 28.

November begins with a game at Northwestern on Nov. 4, followed by home dates with Rutgers and Illinois. The regular season ends with the Black Friday contest at Nebraska on Nov. 24. The Big Ten Championship game is slated for Dec. 2.

Start times and network television designation for all contests will be announced at a later date.

Following is Iowa’s 2023 schedule:

2023

&#Sept. 2 Utah State

%Sept. 9 at Iowa State

Sept. 16 Western Michigan

Sept. 23 at Penn State

Sept. 30 Michigan State

Oct. 7 Purdue

Oct. 14 at Wisconsin

Oct. 21 Minnesota

Oct. 28 Open

Nov. 4 at Northwestern

Nov. 11 Rutgers

Nov. 18 Illinois

Nov. 24 at Nebraska

Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship

# - - Varsity Club Day

& - - Fry Fest Weekend

% - - Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series