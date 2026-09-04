Could Iowa Football's Unproven Talents be the Secret to Success?

Unlike most programs across the country, the Iowa Hawkeyes give a fair shake to the under-recruited talents and the walk-ons of the world. What do they get in return?



Well, Kirk Ferentz and Iowa continue to uncover hidden gems where no one else was looking. That trend is continuing into 2026, with unproven talents ready to become the Hawkeyes' secret to success.



Like others before them, Iowa has walk-ons earning starting roles. It doesn't happen by accident, and it often turns out better than imagined.

Cael Winter has earned his starting center spot

For a lot of the offseason, many people, even preseason award watchlists, had Kade Pieper, Iowa's preseason All-American, slotted in at the center spot in what felt like a foregone conclusion.



Things have rapidly changed, and Cael Winter, a former walk-on for the Hawkeyes, has rounded into form and is getting the nod at center, while Pieper slides over to offensive guard. The move comes from a mix of growth, development, and consistency that Kirk Ferentz applauded.

"I think his consistency has really improved, and then his belief in himself. Part of that's hard work and maturity, too.

"He's a different guy than he was three years ago physically, but he's had a really good, steady, productive spring. Looked like he was maturing into a Big Ten football player. Then he's done the same thing in camp.

"I feel like Cael is probably a little better at center and right now more comfortable at center than he is at guard. Pieper is obviously very comfortable at guard. We felt like that gave us our best combination.





"We have some flexibility up front a little bit. Pleased with the way we've seen some growth and development with those guys," Ferentz said of Cael Winter and Iowa's offensive line.

Cael Winter's growth changes Iowa's offensive line dynamic

Iowa's offensive line has rarely been viewed as a worry this offseason. Trevor Lauck and Kade Pieper anchor a group under offensive line coach George Barnett that has taken massive strides forward over the last few seasons.



Moving Cael Winter to center could improve this unit, even. Had Kade Pieper been slotted in at center, there is the aspect of communicating blitzes and blocking schemes, which he will still be involved in, and then the sheer act of snapping the ball.

Moving Kade Pieper to the guard spot opens up a lot of options for the Hawkeyes. Pieper is freakishly athletic. Slotting him in at the guard opens the door for him to get involved in pulling action in the run game much easier and faster, without the responsibilities of playing center.



Iowa is expected to be a fun-first team this year with the quarterback uncertainty, and Cael Winter's emergence as a Big Ten-caliber starting offensive lineman has lifted this unit's ceiling once again.