Iowa Football's Best Matchups vs Northern Illinois in Week 1

It's the Iowa Hawkeyes. And it's the Northern Illinois Huskies.



There are some things that are on different levels, and this is one of them. It doesn't guarantee an automatic win for the Hawkeyes (hello, 2013), but it gives Iowa quite the advantage.



Entering Week 1, the three advantages for the Hawkeyes are rather clear, with some matchups looking as though they could pave the way for Iowa to move to 1-0 heading into the Cy-Hawk rivalry against Iowa State in Week 2.

Iowa Offensive Line vs NIU Defensive Line

Whatever combination you choose of Iowa's starting offensive line, there is serious size here. Iowa averages roughly 300 pounds across the board and should be able to lean on Northern Illinois as this game goes on.



The top of Iowa's offensive line talent is going to be better than the Huskies are used to, as well. Kade Pieper is a preseason All-American, while Trevor Lauck is getting first-round NFL buzz already.

Toss in the heat and being a Week 1 game, the Hawkeyes' size and commitment to the run game can wear down Northern Illinois as this game wears on. Iowa needs to lean on them play after play, and things will become more and more open in the run game.

Iowa Linebackers vs NIU Running Backs

I really, really think big things are in store for Iowa's linebacker duo of Jayden Montgomery and Cam Buffington this season. Montgomery is the prototypical middle linebacker who will clean up the run game and make a million tackles.



Cam Buffington is Iowa's return to the long, athletic linebacker who can run sideline to sideline. He has the speed and athleticism to erase defensive line missteps or running backs bouncing the ball outside.

The Huskies aren't without talent at running back, though. Telly Johnson Jr. is expected to get the bulk of the carries, and rightfully so. He went for 712 yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries last year, which is a strong 5.7 yards per carry.



He does have some breakaway speed, but that has been shown against MAC opponents. Iowa's defensive line should get an initial push, creating disruptions in the timing and blocking schemes, allowing Buffington and Montgomery to clean up any leakage.

Iowa Coaching Staff vs NIU Coaching Staff

Personally, I don't love that Northern Illinois is keeping Rob Harley under the "interim head coach" title for the 2026 season. It feels like there is a lack of buy-in from the university. If they don't buy into him, how much can they expect to get back?

I mean, it is a one-year interview, essentially, so if things go well, great, but if not, that's a tough spot to be in.

The discrepancy in head-coaching experience in this game is about as vast as it gets. Harley has not been a head coach in his career until this point. He has made multiple stops, including Michigan State, Florida International, Pitt, and Arkansas State on the defensive side of the ball.



As for Iowa, Kirk Ferentz has been with the Hawkeyes for longer than Harley's playing and coaching career combined. With a 209-128 record at Iowa, Ferentz has seen it all, and if this game comes down to coaching decisions, he gets the nod.