Current Hawkeyes Open Up On Social Media

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz lifted his restrictions on players posting on social media.

The Hawkeyes' voices were loud on Twitter on Monday during their first day back for voluntary workouts. This came after five days of posts from former players alleging racial disparities within the program.

Ferentz has always restricted players from social media. But after a team meeting last week in the wake of protests around the nation, he originally loosened the ban to one pre-approved tweet from players. Ferentz said on Sunday, "This is a one-time deal," but on Monday a statement from the athletic department said of the one pre-approved tweet restriction, "While that was the original agreement last week, players are currently on Twitter and do not have restrictions."

Ferentz and the team met on Monday morning, and soon after, players begin posting messages of support for their teammates.

Linebacker Djimon Colbert said, "We gotta stop looking at each other as enemies! Man as soon as that ends theres no telling what we can reach as a team, race, and ultimately human beings. So from here on out its POSITIVE VIBES ONLY!! Get with it or get out."

"The people I swarm the field with on Saturdays are my family," tight end Sam LaPorta said. "My brothers. My brothers and I want to be the solution, not the problem. The time for change is now."

Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy posted on Saturday:

Tracy added on Monday, "Look yourself in the mirror! If you are not supporting us then you are apart of the problem! If you are not WITH US then you are AGAINST US. Period!"

Kicker Keith Duncan, a consensus All-American last season, said:

Spencer Petras, expected to be Iowa's starting quarterback this season, said:

Defensive back Kaevon Merriweather posted:

Offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger retweeted Merriweather's post, adding, "You are either with the change or against the change. Me and my Hawkeye brothers are for the change and Kaevon speaks exactly what every Iowa football player is thinking. Give it a read and if you don’t agree, please find another team to root for."

Running back Keontae Luckett posted:

Ferentz said two players reached out to him on Wednesday "wanting to join the national conversation" after protests around the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

"I totally appreciated and respected (that)," Ferentz said. "My request was if we're going to do that, we open it up to the entire team. I haven't seen the tweets yet, but my sense was a lot of people were interested in making statements and sharing opinions.

"This is a historic period in our country's time right now. I think it is important. I think it's very relevant. And I heard both those players — one an older player, another a younger player — very loud and clear."