Iowa Football vs. Minnesota: Bold Predictions for the Floyd of Rosedale Rivalry

It's your time, Iowa. Really. The dominoes have fallen your way, and it's time to make some noise in the Big Ten and on a national stage if you want to be taken as a serious contender in the College Football Playoff race. It starts this week on the road.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a date against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, which is always a tough task, as going on the road in the Big Ten is never easy. It's going to take execution, avoiding mistakes, and an all-around performance of Iowa playing its style to take care of business against Minnesota.

Iowa continues its defensive scoring streak

The Iowa Hawkeyes are on a current streak of 11 years in which the defense has found the end zone on its own. That streak continues this week, just as it did against Minnesota in 2025. Iowa is sorely overdue for turnovers, and after the bye, I think the Hawkeyes are aggressive in going for the ball.

My gut tells me it would be more likely to be an interception returned for a touchdown if Iowa can do what it is supposed to and stop Minnesota's run game. For some reason, a strip sack turning into a scoop-and-score keeps coming to mind, though. I don't think Iowa would complain about either.

The Hawkeyes run for 200 yards

Minnesota gave up 305 rushing yards to Purdue on the ground in its last outing. Iowa ran for 263 yards against Washington before the bye. The matchup is there for Iowa to find success early and often in the run game; the offense just has to execute. They have the line and the backs.

Iowa's offense going with Jeremy Hecklinski as the starting quarterback also makes me think there is going to be an emphasis on establishing the run more than we've seen before. Iowa averages 31.8 rushes per game this year. Look for Iowa to be around 35 rushes and over 200 yards on the ground.

Iowa records at least 3 sacks

This is a bit of a battle of strength against strength. Iowa is No. 10 in the country in sacks, with 19 for the season. It's been a group effort, but the pressure is becoming a constant from this unit. This week provides a tougher task.

Minnesota is No. 9 on the other side of this, having allowed just four sacks all season. Phil Parker and the Hawkeyes have to dial up some pressure on Drake Lindsey to make him uncomfortable in the pocket. That's a Phil Parker specialty. Iowa brings pressure early and often in this game.