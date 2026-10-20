Iowa vs Minnesota: Floyd of Rosedale Boils Down to These Hawkeyes' Strengths

Games aren't played on paper, and anything can happen in the wild world of college football, as we have come to see in 2026, but that doesn't mean matchup advantages exist for the Iowa Hawkeyes to exploit.

Iowa has a handful of matchups on both sides of the ball that look nice against Minnesota. Just because they look nice, though, doesn't mean they're automatic. The Hawkeyes have to play to their strengths in this game to avoid a Floyd of Rosedale misstep against Minnesota.

Iowa's Front Seven vs. Minnesota's Run Game

Iowa has to win this matchup early and set the tone for this game. The Hawkeyes are elite against the run, ranking No. 7 in the country with just 84.6 yards per game allowed. What's even more impressive is holding teams to 2.5 yards per carry.

This falls on Jayden Montgomery and Cam Buffington to wrangle in Darius Taylor and TJ Thomas, even though the Gophers don't run the ball very well. Minnesota ranks 129th out of 138 teams in total rushing, going for just 104.8 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry.

The Hawkeyes need to stay stout here, as they did in 2025, when Minnesota had 24 rushing yards on 25 attempts. Take away the run game and make Minnesota win through the air.

Kamari Moulton vs. Minnesota LB Maverick Baranowski

This is a fun one-on-one battle I am excited to watch. Kamari Moulton had a career day against Washington, rumbling for over 200 yards, and is going to be fresh in this one, with a full day's work likely coming his way.

Staring back is Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota's leading tackler. Iowa needs to get Moulton to the second level unscathed, putting a ton of pressure on Baranowski to make open-field tackles; otherwise, Iowa can continue to see the run game pop for chunk plays.

Minnesota WRs Javon Tracy & Noah Jennings vs. Iowa's Secondary

I think Minnesota is going to be forced to try to win this game through the air, given how good Iowa's run defense is, paired with Minnesota's strength being the passing attack. The Hawkeyes' pass defense has been a little leaky at times this year, if we are being totally honest.

Giving up nearly 60% of completions, this unit will have its hands full with Javon Tracy and Noah Jennings, who have combined for 61 receptions and nearly 750 yards already this season. This is going to be a test for the Hawkeyes' secondary.

Iowa Pressure vs. Minnesota Pass Protection

This ties back into the first matchup. If Iowa can stagnate Minnesota's ground game, all of the pressure is going to fall on Drake Lindsey. He is completing nearly 65% of his passes, but he has five interceptions to nine touchdowns. Opportunities will exist to create turnovers.

Lindsey isn't going to run, either. He has -13 rushing yards for the year. If Iowa can create passing situations, this defensive line can feast. It has the talent, too. The Hawkeyes are quietly No. 10 in America, with 19 sacks on the year. Expect Phil Parker to heat things up.