Iowa Football vs. Minnesota Forecast: Mother Nature Siding With the Hawkeyes?

What does someone have to do to get Big Ten football to be played in the mid-40s with a very gray sky and a slight breeze? It's late October. Let us break out the hoodies and beanies for some pivotal Big Ten matchups down the stretch.

That does not appear to be the case for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers this Saturday as they battle for the Floyd of Rosedale from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We are going to have some humid, damp weather for this one.

Iowa vs Minnesota Forecast

This forecast could have an impact on the game plans of both teams should it come true. Iowa is built on running the ball, winning the trenches, and playing defense. The Hawkeyes can handle any sort of weather without altering much offensively.

They could change up the defensive game plan, though. If Minnesota wants to throw the ball, the wet forecast could come into play, forcing them to run the ball more and also force Phil Parker to adjust his response.

Temperatures: High of 73 degrees, RealFeel 70 degrees at kickoff, low of 47 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 55% chance of precipitation, breezy and warm, then turning cloudy with afternoon rain



Wind: 12mph to the South, with gusts up to 24mph to the South



Humidity: High of 77%, 57% at kickoff

Who does this forecast favor?

If we truly get rainy, wet, and windy conditions, this is massive for the Hawkeyes. Minnesota has struggled mightily to run the ball this year, and already has its work cut out for it going up against an Iowa run defense allowing just 2.5 yards per carry.

The wind comes into play here, too. I think the winds impacts specials teams the most, which is an area Iowa is always very prepared. The gusts could impact field goal decisions and even come into play when deciding which end of the field to defend.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

In a potentially adverse weather game, Kirk Ferentz shines. These are the moments when a patient coach, who has been around for nearly three decades, can fall back on his experience to navigate the little things that could end up being the difference-maker.

Kirk Ferentz and his staff at Iowa analyze everything. They won't overlook the wind direction, how it impacts field-goal distances, which way is better to punt into, and which way they want to be defending in the second and fourth quarters. So, if you are Iowa, you welcome all of the rain and wind.