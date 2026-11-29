Is it how anyone expected the Iowa Hawkeyes to be in the College Football Playoff picture? I don't think so, but even though things took the long, scenic, and stressful route, the Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz are on the cusp of their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Is it a given? No. It is going to require competency, justice, and logic from the College Football Playoff committee. Iowa has done its job. Others lost. We need not overthink this. The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the best 12 teams in America, and the data is backing that up.

Iowa's slow climb in the ESPN FPI rankings continues

At this point, I have accepted that the ESPN FPI rankings are going to be low on Iowa. It's just how it is. The data doesn't like Iowa, and it hasn't all season. That doesn't really matter, though, at this point. The Hawkeyes are 10-2 and sit at No. 15 in the latest ESPN FPI rankings.

ESPN FPI Predictions for Iowa Football

While the Oregon Ducks blew a chance to take on the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship, which also sunk Iowa's chances of taking the Big Ten's automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, things may be okay for Iowa.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Alabama and UCLA losses, two teams that entered the week ahead of Iowa, fell, and the Hawkeyes' chances to make the College Football Playoff have skyrocketed, per the ESPN FPI metrics. ESPN FPI has Iowa with a greater than 90% chance to make the 12-team field.

Projected Record: 10.0-2.0



Chance to Win Out: n/a



Chance to Make a Bowl Game: 100.0%



Chance to Win the Big Ten: n/a



Chance to Make the College Football Playoff: 90.1%



Chance to Make the National Championship: 4.2%



Chance to Win the National Championship: 1.3%

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

If you leave the Iowa Hawkeyes, a 10-2 team from the Big Ten, on a five-game winning streak that has seen every win come by multiple scores, then why are we playing the games? It is that direct and simple for the College Football Playoff committee.

Iowa is playing the teams on its schedule and winning handily. This team is red-hot. The offense is fun. The defense is stunning. And the special teams are crisp as can be. This is the most well-rounded and, right now, the best team in the Big Ten.

The Iowa Hawkeyes don't need a gift handed to them to make the College Football Playoff. The Iowa Hawkeyes have earned their shot. Put them in the field.