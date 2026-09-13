More Questions or Answers? What We Learned about Iowa Football in Week 2

Was it dominant? Far from it. Was it a win in the Cy-Hawk game? Absolutely.



It doesn't have to be pretty in in-state rivalries, and truth be told, the Iowa Hawkeyes don't care how it looked as long as they came out on top.



That's exactly what Iowa did against Iowa State in a 16-13 win that came via the right leg of Caden Buhr on a late, game-winning field goal. While Iowa won, it does come with questions about what is coming next.

So... It's Hank Brown's job, right?

All week long, the plan was to rotate Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski at quarterback. Until it wasn't. Plans change, and they changed drastically in this game. Hank Brown took every snap for Iowa at quarterback.



He did go 21-for-30 for 191 yards. He added a rushing touchdown, and most importantly, had no turnovers. He showed a willingness to take shots downfield, as evidenced by Tony Diaz's big night. At this point, I think Iowa has its quarterback answer for the time being.



The Hawkeyes can't go back to a rotation after winning the Cy-Hawk, can they? ...Can they?

Is it panic or pause for the offensive line?

Well, that didn't go as planned up front, did it? That was somewhat shocking, if we are speaking freely here. I thought Iowa State would stand tall at times with Jimmy Rogers being a great defensive-minded head coach, but this was surprising.



Iowa's offensive line couldn't get push going for most of the day, which led to Kamari Moulton being met with contact at the line of scrimmage consistently. That doesn't mean it's time to press the panic button. The Cyclones are going to be solid defensively and play hard. It was a rivalry.



The Iowa offensive line does need to get back in the lab this week and fix where things went wrong, though. There are better defensive lines coming.

Iowa's linebacker lineage is here to stay

The Iowa Hawkeyes have unleashed another dominant linebacker on opposing offenses. Cam Buffington, if not for Caden Buhr's perfect night in the kicking game, might have been Iowa's MVP against Iowa State.



Buffington tallied a monstrous 15 tackles on the night, with nine of them being solo tackles. He was everywhere in this game, which showcased his skill set. He is long, rangy, and can run, all of which are going to be called upon all year for Iowa. Get very familiar with Cam Buffington. His name is going to be called quite a bit.

The secondary is proving itself

Entering the year, some questions were swirling around Iowa's secondary. Zach Lutmer and Deshaun Lee were coming back, which was great, but Iowa added transfer portal pieces and needed another cornerback to step up.



Those questions are looking to be answered in a big way. Anthony Hawkins has slotted in at safety alongside Lutmer and is playing like a seasoned veteran, while Jaylen Watson is playing opposite Deshaun Lee at the other cornerback position, looking more and more confident.