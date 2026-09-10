This Group of Iowa Hawkeyes Has the Most to Gain vs Iowa State

Big plays in the Cy-Hawk game live on forever in the state of Iowa. Standout performances do too. It's a game where you can make a name that will be part of this rivalry forever.



The 2026 edition of the Cy-Hawk features a handful of Iowa Hawkeyes ready to prove they are next in line to take ownership of this rivalry and bring the trophy back to Iowa City.



With kickoff looming, these Hawkeyes have the most to gain this season and in their careers from a big performance against Iowa State on Saturday.

Cam Buffington, LB

I think Cam Buffington has the ceiling of a Jack Campbell-like career at Iowa. Their long, rangy linebacker molds are eerily similar, and it could come up in this game.



In Jack Campbell's final two Cy-Hawk games, he tallied 17 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown. Like in many games, he had a direct hand in keeping Iowa in the game. I expect Cam Buffington's involvement to be similar this year.

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor is going to try to run the ball. He is a skilled scrambler, which will come into play, as I think Iowa's secondary will take away a lot of his reads, forcing him to tuck and run faster than normal.



Cam Buffington has the speed to chase down Raynor, limiting big plays on scrambles. This game is his time to announce his arrival to the Iowa defense.

Kamari Moulton, RB

Believe it or not, despite being in his fourth year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, running back Kamari Moulton has played in just one Cy-Hawk game. It was 2024, and he registered a very pedestrian 16 yards on seven carries.



This game is his time to shine and take over the game on offense for Iowa. He will enter this game fresh after playing just half of Week 1, where he still posted 183 yards.

More importantly, Moulton is confident with the ball in his hands, which should be the case as much as possible on Saturday. Iowa is going to be playing both quarterbacks, but the offensive line and Moulton will remain stable.



Look for Iowa to lean on him early, often, and all game to get things going on the ground. One more prediction for Kamari Moulton? He chunks Iowa State a few times in the passing game on screens when Iowa State tries to create pressure.

Jaylen Watson, CB

Iowa defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa's secondary has an advantage on Saturday. It is a group that communicates well, can take away a lot of throwing windows, and has veterans anchoring it. Zach Lutmer and Deshaun Lee are two veterans who have proven to be staples in Phil Parker's defense.



Opposite of Deshaun Lee is Jaylen Watson, the third-year from Michigan. This game is a big opportunity for him to prove himself and come up with big plays.

Jaylen Raynor, Iowa State's quarterback, is talented, but has two things working against him this weekend. First, this Iowa defense will be one of the fastest he has seen in his college career, which will lead to a lot of pre-snap reads. Expect them to target Watson.



Second, Raynor has thrown 28 interceptions. Jaylen Watson is going to get a chance to force a turnover or be involved in one if he can tip a pass. I think Iowa State tries to pick on him, but if he can stand his ground, it completely changes the complexion of Iowa's secondary.