One World Cup Powerhouse Feels a Lot Like Iowa Football

This is the intersection of sports you never knew you needed, but won't ever be able to forget. It is the blend of Kirk Ferentz, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the World Cup. Bet you didn't think those words would ever be uttered in the same sentence, did you?





How do they work together, or what do they have in common, you might ask. When you peel back the onion, despite playing entirely different sports, the two squads use quite similar tactics in their success.

Defense, Toughness, and Winning Ugly Make England the Iowa of the World Cup

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz smiles during a spring NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the University of Iowa Indoor Practice Facility in Iowa City, Iowa. 220329 Iowa Spring Fb 045 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

England, or more commonly known to our friends overseas in England as the Three Lions, plays with a style of play that would make even Kirk Ferentz smile.



England embraces defense and controlling the pace of the game and the tempo at which things happen. Sound familiar? They are built on defensive responsibility and are not afraid to defend in their own end. Okay, now you must get the idea, right?



It gets better. Truly.

The Three Lions are conservative in their approach to attacking to the point that it could be mistaken as being afraid of risk.



It's not that they are afraid of taking risks; they simply pick and choose when to make their move. Kirk Ferentz has perfected this tactic with Iowa's offense taking its patented shot play late in the third quarter.

Where things really get mirrored is how they win. Iowa football loves no way of winning more than dominant defense, giving no breathing space, and running the ball right at a team in a way that deflates their souls.



England is quite similar in its style. They will possess the ball as long as possible, make it nearly impossible for opponents to create momentum on offense, and wait for world-class striker Harry Kane to find the back of the net.

In fact, England has allowed just two goals since March of 2025 through its World Cup qualifying matches and a handful of friendlies.



Oh, and they've maintained at least 70% of the possession in all 10 of those matches. Iowa fans know this all too well when they get the running game going.



This is essentially the soccer version of Iowa playing Northwestern in a rainy game in Evanston. It's painful at times to watch, but before you know it, the Hawkeyes are up 14 points late in the game, just as England is protecting a 2-0 lead in the 75th minute.

England's World Cup Schedule

Jun 2, 2026; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; England's Harry Kane, Dan Burn and teammates during a training session at Gardens North Country District Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

So, Hawkeye fans, should you find a team to root for alongside the U.S. Men's National Team, England could be your pick to watch Kirk Ferentz football in soccer form.



England opens up its World Cup group stage slate with matches against Croatia on June 17, Ghana on June 23, and Panama on June 27. The Three Lions should be through to the Knockout Round, which is where their supporters feel their tournament truly begins.