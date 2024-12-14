Iowa Hawkeyes Better Get This QB Decision Right
The Iowa Hawkeyes have struck in the NCAA transfer portal, landing former Auburn Tigers quarterback Hank Brown for the 2025 season.
Iowa is obviously hoping that Brown can cure its ills under center, an issue that has plagued the Hawkeyes for far too long.
So, is Brown the answer at Iowa City?
Iowa better hope so, because we have seen this movie before.
Remember December 2022? The Hawkeyes landed Cade McNamara from the Michigan Wolverines, and there was insatiable hype around the signal-caller going into his debut campaign with the Hawkeyes.
Iowa had finally done it. It was finally about to bring its stagnant offense out of the doldrums, and it was about to legitimately compete with the Ohio States and Michigans of the world in the Big Ten.
Except McNamara proved to be a massive bust, struggling mightily in 2023 before ultimately going down with a torn ACL after five games.
The 24-year-old then returned to the field in 2024, only to labor yet again before bowing out as a result of a concussion on Oct. 26. His rather mysterious recovery was never completed, and McNamara wouldn't throw another pass for the Hawkeyes before entering the portal.
At least this season, Iowa could lean on superstar running back Kaleb Johnson, who set the school's single-season record for rushing touchdowns with 21.
But Johnson has declared for the NFL Draft and won't be there to rescue Kirk Ferentz's squad next season if Brown—or whoever the Hawkeyes decide to install at quarterback—falls on his face.
Realistically speaking, we don't know a whole lot about Brown. He was a redshirt freshman this season and threw for 403 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.
Yes, Brown did put together one impressive showing against New Mexico, going 17-for-25 with 235 yards and four touchdowns, but the following week, he threw three picks in the first half versus Arkansas before being benched.
That was the last time we saw the three-star prospect throw a pass for Auburn.
Here is the issue with Brown, too: he isn't a dual threat, which was also a big part of the problem for McNamara. That's a fraction of the reason why Iowa's offense actually looked better with Brendan Sullivan running the show. It certainly wasn't because of Sullivan's arm talent. That's for sure.
So, just what should the Hawkeyes expect from Brown, who has thrown a grand total of 52 passes in his collegiate career?
That's the thing: we just don't know, but based on Iowa's history with signal-callers, it's hard not to have a whole lot of trepidation about the youngster.
Hopefully, Brown bucks the trend.
I guess for now, we exercise cautious optimism.