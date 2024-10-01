Iowa QB Receives Dismal Projection vs. Ohio State
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in for a very difficult matchup this weekend against the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. It's a game that will tell Iowa an awful lot about themselves.
Over the first four games of the season, the Hawkeyes have shown flashes of being a very good football team. However, they have also shown flashes of being a very poor football team.
In order to beat a team like Ohio State, they're going to need to put together a complete and nearly perfect game.
Many of the offensive struggles have come due to Iowa's inability to consistently move the football through the passing game. Cade McNamara has struggled to begin the year. He will have to take his game to another level this week.
RotoWire is not expecting him to be able to do that. They have released a dismal production for the Hawkeyes' quarterback.
As of right now, they are projecting McNamara to complete just 11 of his 27 pass attempts for 136 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Obviously, the projections could have been worse. They don't have him turning the football over. But, the numbers they are projecting would not do much to help Iowa's case towards a win.
Kaleb Johnson has been the star of the Hawkeyes' offense so far this season. They are going to need another big game from him against the Buckeyes.
While Iowa can usually expect good numbers from Johnson, they desperately need the passing game to take pressure off of him.
It seems very likely that Ohio State's main defensive game plan will be to take Johnson away and force McNamara to beat them. With what he has shown this season, that plan should work for the Buckeyes.
That being said, if McNamara can put together a masterful performance and put up quality numbers, Johnson could get loose and make some plays. The quarterback truly will be the biggest X-Factor in deciding whether or not the Hawkeyes can hang with Ohio State or if they get blown out.