Iowa Lines Up Nine Visits For June 5

In a world where spring football camp is right around the corner, the Iowa Hawkeyes are doing everything in their power to establish a strong Class of 2027.

Coming off a great recruiting year in 2026, the Hawkeyes are as confident as ever. This is a team that had a bit of turnover from the year prior, but that doesn't mean they won't return to form.

Longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz is back in the fold as he once again pushes for a College Football Playoff appearance.

Recruiting is as important as it gets, and that's something Iowa is taking extremely seriously. The Hawkeyes have not one, not two, but nine visits lined up for June 5 in what is set to be a monstrous weekend.

Hawkeyes Eye Six Recruits in Particular

Touted EDGE Chris Kasky is be pursued by many schools but he's set one important OV with more to come.



🔗 https://t.co/p1U9cd5idp pic.twitter.com/2SsjsPitRO — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) February 19, 2026

EDGE Chris Kasky was the latest to join the June 5 bandwagon as seemingly every major recruit Iowa has their eyes on will be visiting that weekend. For most of these recruits, it's their first official visit of the 2027 cycle which could be a huge advantage for Iowa, as noted by Greg Smith and Blair Sanderson.

Kasky is a great player to keep an eye on but he's far from the only one they're putting their attention into. Other key defensive names to watch include defensive end Tommy Riordan, defensive lineman Josh Johnson, and safety Jake Theis.

Offensively, Mason Halliman and Nate Brenneman are in the mix. Halliman recently narrowed down his Top 6 which included Iowa, so that visit will be one of the biggest of the weekend.

Iowa Must Retain These Three Recruits

Iowa already has a trio of commitments for the Class of 2027 and all three of those players will also be visiting the weekend of June 5. Tight end Jaxx DeJean along with linebackers Braylon Bingham and Gavin Stecker will be in town.

While those don't seem noteworthy, it's still so early in the cycle there's a chance any of the three could flip their commitment. Thankfully, they are all Iowa natives so that doesn't seem like it'll be the case this time around.

Regardless, Iowa needs to show them they're still focused on helping them get to the next level. Somehow, Ferentz and company must spread their attention to nine different recruits over the weekend as they must manage retaining three names while trying to heavily recruit six others. Hopefully having those three in town will help convince the other six, though that's much easier said than done.

