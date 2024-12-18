Iowa Hawkeyes Could Land Major Big Ten QB Transfer
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes knew that they needed to add a quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal. They were able to do that with the addition of former Auburn Tigers signal caller Hank Brown.
While the addition of Brown gives them a potential starter for the 2025 season, it seems that they might not be done searching for quarterback talent.
According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Iowa is a potential transfer destination for Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula.
This would be a nice move for the Hawkeyes as well. Bringing in Pribula to compete with Brown could be a perfect situation for both young quarterbacks.
Pribula has played sparingly throughout his two seasons at Penn State. He has completed 66.1 percent of his pass attempts for 424 yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception. Pribula has also racked up 571 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Obviously, just by looking at his numbers, it is clear that Pribula is a dual-threat quarterback. That could be of major interest for Iowa as well.
In order to get back into contention in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes have to see their quarterback play take a huge leap from where it has been over the last few years. Adding Pribula would help their odds of being able to make that happen.
Granted, he is not a proven starter. He has been sitting behind elite quarterback talent with the Nittany Lions. However, he has looked great in limited action.
It is very clear that Iowa means business in the transfer portal. Going out and adding two quarterbacks would be an extremely aggressive maneuver, but it's one that has been needed.
All of that being said, this is just a possible option. Iowa has not been named a favorite for Pribula or anything like that and there are other teams vying for his services.
Expect to continue hearing news from the Hawkeyes in the transfer. Ferentz and thew staff clearly want to get back to winning at a high level and they're showing the urgency to do that already.