Iowa Hawkeyes DE Ethan Hurkett Picks Breakout Stars for 2025 Season
The Iowa Hawkeyes will field a roster in 2025 with starpower at many positions.
The offensive line is loaded with All-Big Ten talent while the defense remains elite. Mark Gronowski is expected to improve the quarterback position as well -- and that is just the start.
Defensive end Ethan Hurkett was present at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas to discuss the upcoming season. During the interview portion of his session, Hurkett got the chance to discuss some of the breakout candidates for Iowa this season.
Hurkett led Iowa with 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. He totaled 56 tackls as well.
While Hurkett has already broken out as a star for the Hawkeyes, there are others looking to do the same come the fall.
Who are the Breakout Candidates for Iowa?
As a defensive lineman, Hurkett showed some love to others in the same room. It began with Max Llewellyn and Brian Allen.
"I've been talking about Max Llewellyn all day, he's ascending for sure," Hurkett said. "Brian Allen is going to have a really good year too in the D-Line room."
Llewellyn was third on the team with 5.5 sacks last season. He added two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and two passes defended. Allen is another defensive end that was able to get to the quarterback. He finished with three sacks last season.
Hurkett also pointed out Will Hubert and Luke Gaffney. In 2024, neither played a major role, combining for just five tackles with no sacks.
The group of defensive linemen for the Hawkeyes is considered one of the best in the Big Ten. Outside of the front, the secondary has some breakout stars as well.
"I think guys like Koen [Entringer] will be really good," Hurkett said. :Zach Lutmer has been playing really well. Obviously Xavier [Nwankpa], but he's a little more established, he's played a little bit more. We've got a lot of good guys that are taking steps forward."
Quinn Schulte might be gone but Hurkett believes in safeties stepping up such as Entringer and Nwankpa.
In 2024, Entringer finished with 18 tackles and one interception. He will now step into an even bigger role this season.
The defense for the Hawkeyes has been among the nation's best over the last five years. If that can continue, with the offense improving, this could be a team that contends in the conference with double-digit wins.